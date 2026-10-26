The Dance Annex Presents The Nutcracker

The Dance Annex celebrates its 10th annual production of The Nutcracker, returning to the York Community Auditorium for three magical performances on November 28 and 29!

Join Clara on her enchanting journey to the Land of the Sweets, featuring special guest artists, members of the Annex Contemporary Dance Company, and more than 60 talented local students. Enjoy the dazzling battle between the Nutcracker and the Mouse Queen, the beauty of the dancing snowflakes, and the grace of the Sugar Plum Fairy in this timeless holiday classic.

After Saturday's matinee, audience members are invited to a special Land of the Sweets Meet & Greet with the cast, perfect for families and young fans!

Performances take place Saturday at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults and $27 for seniors, students and children ages 12 and under.

Begin your holiday season with this festive family favorite!

Get tickets and learn more at thedanceannexstudio.com