​Experience the Magic of A CHRISTMAS CAROL in the White Mountains!

Step into Victorian London this holiday season as Charles Dickens' timeless tale comes to life in a spectacular original musical! Featuring a professional cast, ​live musicians, spirited musical numbers, ​some twists and turns, and a little theatrical magic, A Christmas Carol: The Musical Ghost Story is a heartwarming celebration of redemption, generosity, and the true spirit of Christmas. A beloved White Mountains​ annual holiday tradition for the whole family!

Tickets available online or by calling our box office at 603-745-2141. And Fridays are NH Resident Night! $35 tickets at the door (music purchase in person - not available online).

December 11–20, 2026 | Jean's Playhouse | Lincoln, NH

Tickets and showtimes at www.jeansplayhouse.com.