A Christmas Carol: The Musical Ghost Story
A Christmas Carol: The Musical Ghost Story
Experience the Magic of A CHRISTMAS CAROL in the White Mountains!
Step into Victorian London this holiday season as Charles Dickens' timeless tale comes to life in a spectacular original musical! Featuring a professional cast, live musicians, spirited musical numbers, some twists and turns, and a little theatrical magic, A Christmas Carol: The Musical Ghost Story is a heartwarming celebration of redemption, generosity, and the true spirit of Christmas. A beloved White Mountains annual holiday tradition for the whole family!
Tickets available online or by calling our box office at 603-745-2141. And Fridays are NH Resident Night! $35 tickets at the door (music purchase in person - not available online).
December 11–20, 2026 | Jean's Playhouse | Lincoln, NH
Tickets and showtimes at www.jeansplayhouse.com.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:15 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:45 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 04:15 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:45 PM