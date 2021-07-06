© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Climate Change
Severe Weather

UNH Gets Grant To Study Effects Of Climate Change On Soil Freezing, Frost Heaves

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Annie Ropeik
Published July 6, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT
tink_taylor_frost_heaves_pics__1_.jpg
Tink Taylor
/

Researchers at UNH will use a new federal grant to study the frost cycle of soil, which is changing with the climate and drives the frost heaves that affect roadways.

The $1.2-million project will involve in-ground sensor systems, drones and ground-penetrating radar. The systems will measure the winter conditions that affect soil frost, and look at the effects of that changing frost on ecosystems.

“Seasonal soil freezing… can destabilize roads and building, cause flooding by enhancing overland flow, and can impact the health of plants — including perennial crops — as well as forest tree species by damaging root systems,” says research assistant professor Alix Contosta in a press release.

UNH says the findings will be important as climate change drives winter warming with periodic extreme cold snaps. It means more freeze-thaw events that have a range of effects on plants and the built environment.

The UNH scientists behind the project have focused on those freeze-thaw cycles, as well as the changing snow and winter weather patterns of climate change and their impacts on infrastructure and agriculture, in past studies.

They say this will be the first research anywhere to study soil frost directly with automated sensors, instead of in an artificial or modeled setting.

The funding for the project comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Annie Ropeik
Annie Ropeik joined NHPR’s reporting team in 2017, following stints with public radio stations and collaborations across the country. She has reported everywhere from fishing boats, island villages and cargo terminals in Alaska, to cornfields, factories and Superfund sites in the Midwest.
