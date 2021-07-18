-
Researchers at UNH will use a new federal grant to study the frost cycle of soil, which is changing with the climate and drives the frost heaves that…
-
A wealthy New York philanthropist and an Antrim-based farm consultant accused of financial mismanagement are settling a civil lawsuit filed in federal…
-
A farm consultant from Antrim accused of defrauding a wealthy philanthropist out of $3 million is asking a judge to dismiss the case.Bob Bernstein, a…
-
Joshua Rechnitz is a media-shy New York philanthropist with a history of funding projects that align with his personal interests.His pursuits have ranged…
-
PETA Case Against N.H. Egg Company Moves ForwardA federal judge in New York says a portion of the case against the Monroe, New Hampshire-based company Pete and Gerry's Organics can proceed. The animal…
-
A proposed bill in the New Hampshire House would expand a grant program from the state's agriculture department to include energy efficiency projects on…
-
Governor Sununu signed a bill on Wednesday aimed at supporting New Hampshire's struggling dairy industry. The law establishes the Dairy Premium Fund, a…
-
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently published a census report on New Hampshire’s farming industry. The data shows that New Hampshire farms are…
-
A little over a year ago, former Speaker of the N.H. House Shawn Jasper traded in his Speaker’s gavel for the job of Commissioner of the N.H. Department…
-
More than 5,000 visitors and dozens of farm animals are descending on the Double Tree Hotel in downtown Manchester for this weekend's New Hampshire Farm…