Roads & Bridges

The state says current wind patterns are again blowing high concentrations of fine particle air pollution across the country and into New England, from huge ongoing fires in Canada and the Pacific Northwest.
Researchers at UNH will use a new federal grant to study the frost cycle of soil, which is changing with the climate and drives the frost heaves that…
Lawmakers on Tuesday heard two opposing plans for bolstering state highway revenues, in response to a decline in gas tax revenue and road maintenance…