Researchers at UNH will use a new federal grant to study the frost cycle of soil, which is changing with the climate and drives the frost heaves that…
Researchers at the University of New Hampshire are studying new ways to make syrup out of the northern forest -- not from maple trees, but from beeches,…
At the Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest in northern New Hampshire, the pandemic broke a decades-long streak of field research. Now, scientists there are…
State officials say ice fishermen should use caution this weekend, with frozen conditions still touch-and-go on New Hampshire’s lakes and ponds despite…
This past year was another of the hottest years on record in New Hampshire, as the warming trends of climate change continue -- faster in this region than…
The cross country skiing industry is hoping for a big season this winter, as the pandemic is pushing many people to head outdoors for entertainment.But…
Unseasonably warm temperatures the past few days have set records across New Hampshire and Maine, according to the National Weather Service.Manchester saw…
Despite some recent rain, New Hampshire’s drought is growing, causing wells to run dry across the state. And the hotter temperatures of a changing climate…
The state is out with a first-of-its-kind report on the health of New Hampshire’s lakes, showing the effects of climate change, population growth and a…
To kick off NHPR's new reporting project By Degrees, we're unpacking the basics of how climate change is already affecting life in New Hampshire, and how…