Your weekend in NH: Hikes, haunts, and a game day tailgate
Check out a "Goth Night" in Newmarket, a comedy show in Littleton, soup samples in Franklin and more.
Stay in the know about weekend happenings: Sign up for our Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
Lakes Region
- Squam Fest runs from Saturday, Oct. 17, through Sunday, Oct. 18, at Cottage Place on Squam Lake. Browse “a curated mix of vintage treasures, handcrafted goods, and unique artisan creations,” plus seasonal treats and live local music. More details. (Free)
- West Rattlesnake Sunrise Hike at 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18, at the Old Bridle Path in Holderness. This guided 1.8 mile out-and-back hike is described as “relatively easy,” and hosts promise “a spectacular view of Squam Lake” at the summit. More details. (Free)
Merrimack Valley
- Franklin Fall Fest from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, across downtown. Festivities include a craft fair, a costume pageant, trunk or treat, and a SoupFest. More details. (Free)
- Courtyard Tailgate at Arts Alley from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18, in Concord. Catch the Patriots game on an outdoor screen with friends, family and neighbors. More details. (Free, food available for purchase)
Monadnock Region
- Easygoing Hike at Crotched Mountain from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Oct. 15, at in Greenfield. Led by Harris Center specialists, enjoy a slow 2-mile roundtrip hike. More details. (Free, registration is required)
- Editor’s note: The Harris Center for Conservation Education is an NHPR programming partner. Check out Wild at Home, a nature series for curious kids and young-at-heart adventurers.
- Keene Pumpkin Festival from 2 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, across downtown. Whether you want to carve your own pumpkin, march in a costumed parade, or trick-or-treat, there is something for you! Plus, local live music performances and food for purchase. More details. (Free)
North Country
- Next Stop Comedy at Wildbloom Beer at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, in Littleton. This show features three New England comedians. More details. (Tickets are $27)
- Leaf Peeper’s Arts & Craft Fair begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 18, at Schouler Park in North Conway. Browse creations from over 100 vendors. Organizers say the event is happening “rain or shine” — and “Friendly, Leashed Dogs Welcome!” More details. (Free)
Seacoast
- New Hampshire Film Festival kicks off Thursday, Oct. 15, through Sunday, Oct. 18, in Portsmouth. Catch a diverse lineup of films, shorts, panel discussions, workshops, celebrity appearances and after parties. See the full schedule here. More details. (Ticket prices vary)
- Editor’s note: NHPR is a media partner for this event.
- Day Haunt at Haunted Overload begins Friday, Oct. 16, in Lee and continues on weekends until Nov. 1. Take a day to enjoy the craftsmanship behind the outdoor haunted trail without any of the monsters. More details. (Tickets are $16 per person, free for ages 3 and under)
- The Legend of Sleepy Hollow Radio Show at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, at the Epping Playhouse. Hear a new take on the Washington Irving classic. There is an encore performance on Sunday, Oct. 18, at 2 p.m. More details. (Tickets are $10)
- Danse Macabre: A Goth Night from 8 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Rockingham Ballroom. Organizers invite you to break out your best goth look to “step out of the shadows and onto the dance floor for a darkly decadent night of music, dancing, and Halloween spirit.” More details. ($25 cover)
Southern Tier
- Science Fiesta from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, at the SEE Science Center in Manchester. This special night celebrates “ Latino/a/e Contributions in Science, Technology Engineering and Math (STEM),” with live music and a bilingual scavenger hunt. Free bus transportation is available. More details. (Free, registration required)
- Halloween Boo Bash from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, at Greeley Park. Get into the spooky spirit with a haunted house, hayrides, and plenty of treats with the Nashua Parks and Recreation Department. More details. (Free)
Upper Valley
- Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, at the CCBA Witherell Recreation Center. You can decorate pumpkins, enjoy fall themed treats and face painting. Plus, the family pool is open from noon to 3 p.m. More details. (Free)
Mountainfilm on Tour at 7 p.m on Saturday, Oct. 17, in the Spaulding Auditorium at the Hopkins Center for the Arts. Enjoy a selection of documentary films originally shown at Mountainfilm Festival, which feature people who “push themselves in pursuit of adventure.” More details. (Tickets are $12)
- Editor’s note: The Hopkins Center is an NHPR programming partner. Check out performances from The Hop Sessions here.