Your weekend in NH: Garden tours, summer carnivals and a phone-free meetup
Catch fireworks in Hillsboro, Pittsburg and Rochester this weekend. Plus, ride your motorcycle to the Currier Museum for Bike Night, meet local authors in Tamworth or solve a murder mystery in Berlin.
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Lakes Region
- Tamworth Author Fest from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, at the Cook Memorial Library. You’ll get to meet local authors and learn about their work. Plus, there will be a raffle and time to mingle with other literature lovers. More details. (Free)
- Who’s that Macroinvertebrate? from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, on Owl Brook in Ashland. Hosted by the Squam Lakes Association, this is a hands-on, outdoor workshop focused on properly identifying certain species of aquatic bugs. More details. (Free)
Merrimack Valley
- Hillsboro Summer Festival runs from Thursday, July 9, through Sunday, July 12, at the town fairgrounds. You can expect four days of fun with a daily carnival, live music, fireworks, and much more. The full schedule is here. More details. (Admission is free, parking is $10 per car)
- Outdoor Movie Night: Jurassic Park begins at 8:15 p.m. on Friday, July 10, at the Epsom Public Library. The movie will begin as soon as it is fully dark. More details. (Free)
Monadnock Region
- Beatrix Potter Celebration with Snoopy the Rabbit at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 10, at the Harris Center for Conservation Education. Activities include a read-a-loud, painting, and meeting a live rabbit. More details. (Free, registration is required)
- Expedition Reptiles at Keene Public Library at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11. Come meet and learn about 15 different species of reptiles in this hands-on show. More details. (Free, registration is appreciated)
- Artist & Garden Tour from 10 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 11. Get an inside view of artists’ work in private gardens across Rindge Jaffrey, Richmond, and Peterborough. More details. (Tour map is $15)
North Country
- Murder Mystery Pizza Night begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 10, at TreeCity Arts in Berlin. Try your hand at solving a fictional crime in a game facilitated by Operation Coös Cares Inc., aimed at players age 12 and older. More details. (Free, registration required)
- Carnival Day at the Pitt at the Buck Rub Pub from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, in Pittsburg. Families are invited to enjoy free carnival games, treats, a meet and greet with the Pittsburg Fire Department, and a dunk tank with a full roster of local celebrities. More details. (Free)
Seacoast
- Lilac Family Fun Festival and Fireworks from 4 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, at Spaulding High School and James W. Foley Memorial Community Center in Rochester. Families can enjoy free kiddie carnival games, food trucks, and fireworks. Check out this list of participating vendors before you head to the festival. More details. (Free)
- Piscataqua Riverfest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, at Strawbery Banke in Portsmouth. Hosted by Gundalow Company, this is an annual celebration of the Seacoast’s many rivers and bays. Expect kids’ activities, food trucks, a beer garden, and a traditional boat show featuring plenty of unique vessels. More details. (Free)
- Sunday Social Experiment: Device-Free Connection from 3 to 6 p.m on Sunday, July 12, at Treeline Outfitters in Portsmouth. The goal is to gather in a “device-free environment” and meet new people. Feeling introverted? Conversation prompt cards will be provided. More details. (Free)
Southern Tier
- Bike Night at the Currier Museum from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, in Manchester. Billed as a chance to “celebrate the beautiful intersections of motorcycle culture and photography,” this event is presented by Manchester Harley-Davidson. More details. (Free)
- Art Walk in the Garden from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, at the NH Audubon’s Massabesic Center in Auburn. Enjoy a self guided stroll around the accessible trail while viewing local arts. A guided tour is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Cali Arepa food truck will be on site for the day. More details. (Free)
Upper Valley
- The Animation Show of Shows begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 10, at The Hop in Hanover. The lineup features 17 short animated films from around the world, with a short intermission. The final four films, presented after the break, are not suitable for children. More details. (Tickets start at $9)
- Ava Art Gallery Art Hang and Reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, at the Enfield Shaker Museum. This celebration marks the opening of Primary Sources: Young Artists of the Upper Valley. More details. (Free)
Corrected: July 8, 2026 at 10:20 AM EDT
This post has been updated to clarify the date of Sunday Social Experiment: Device-Free Connection.