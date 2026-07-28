Portsmouth plans to improve an iconic part of its downtown

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Portsmouth's Vaughan Mall restoration plan features space for multiple public art displays, new lighting and shade structures and a more inviting place for pedestrians to linger in the iconic downtown area.

The walkway features shops and eateries, connecting Congress and Hanover streets next to the Worth parking lot.

Dave Desfosses, a veteran project manager for the city’s Department of Public Works, said the city and its consultants sought to “create a canvas that is functional, nice to look at, but also very changeable.”

“We decided the less programming we had in the Vaughan Mall, the better off we were,” Desfosses said.

Read more of this story at Seacoastonline.