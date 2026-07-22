Your weekend in NH: Lamb Jam, Sail Portsmouth, and a local food truck's TV debut
Plus: Sample local brews, explore lavender and sunflowers, or taste test chocolate treats in Waterville Valley.
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Lakes Region
- Waterville Valley’s Chocolate Fest from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, in Town Square. “Almost every type of chocolate dessert you can think of will be offered” — need we say more?. More details. (Free)
- Lake Winnipesaukee Antique & Classic Boat Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, at the Wolfeboro Town Docks. This year, organizers are aiming for a “casual show format” — prioritizing “People’s Choice” and “Participant’s Choice” awards instead of a points-based contest. More details. (Free)
Merrimack Valley
- Concord Skate Park Benefit Show at 9 p.m. on Friday, July 24, at Penuche’s Ale House. The lineup includes local punk bands Hell Beach, FFO Chillin and Rosewood Park. Open to ages 21 and older. More details. ($10 in cash required for entry)
- Lavender U-Pick is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday, July 26, at Pumpkin Blossom Farm in Warner. A word of advice from the hosts: “If you're traveling far to see us, it's advised to call ahead for harvesting conditions.”More details. (Free to explore the farm, lavender bundles are $18-$20, depending on the day)
Monadnock Region
- Dublin Public Library’s 125th Birthday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 25. Celebrate with games, tours, crafts and, of course, “book cakes.” More details. (Free)
- Lamb Jam at Stonewall Farm from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, in Keene. This “celebration of sheep, food, and farming” will feature live border collie herding demonstrations, lamb tasting stations from local chefs, wool turning, an apiary tour with the Monadnock Beekeepers Association and more. More details. (Admission is $25 for adults, $10 for ages 5 to 17, free for ages 4 and under)
North Country
- Digging for Dinos at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 24, at Whitefield Public Library. Kids can “learn how these scientists very carefully excavate a dig, working slowly and carefully to keep all bones and artifacts intact.” More details here and here. (Free, all supplies are provided)
- Littleton Co-op Summer Brewfest from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 25. You do not need to be a co-op member to attend this ”one day beer extravaganza,” featuring samples from local breweries. More details. (Free)
Seacoast
- Coppal House Farm Sunflower Festival begins this weekend in Lee. The celebration kicks off with Booze & Blooms on Friday, July 24, and the festival runs from July 25 to Aug. 3. More details. (Prices vary)
- Sail Portsmouth Maritime Festival runs from Thursday, July 23, through Sunday, July 26. Festivities include the Parade of Sail, ship tours, and a “Fishtival” featuring “freshly shucked oysters, lobster rolls, tinned fin fish, and sushi.” Full schedule and tips on the best vantage points, more details. (Prices vary)
Southern Tier
- Domenic Marte at the Levitt AMP Manchester Music Series at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, at Veteran’s Memorial Park. Dance the night away at this free outdoor Bachata pop concert, featuring food trucks and other local vendors. Can’t make it this week? More shows are planned throughout the summer. Come say hello to the NHPR crew on July 30, August 18, August 27, and September 3. More details. (Free)
- The Great Food Truck Race Watch Party with Deadproof Pizza at 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, at Rockingham Brewing in Derry. Cheer on the Deadproof crew’s debut on the first episode of Food Network’s The Great Food Truck Race. Food trucks and other festivities are planned beginning at 1 p.m. More details. (Free)
Upper Valley
- T-Rex Tea Party at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, at Kilton Library in West Lebanon. “Dress in your finest high-tea attire or your favorite dinosaur costume,” for this interactive, etiquette-focused obstacle course. More details. (Free)
- New York Theatre Workshop: Artist-in-Residence Salon at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 24, at the Hopkins Center at Dartmouth in Hanover. Get an inside look at two unfinished theatrical projects. This week’s workshop features Mystical Tether, “a new music-theatre work in early development centered on a queer Black grandson and his grandmother,” and The Dispute, “a new musical inspired by Marivaux's 1742 comedy La Dispute.” More details. (Free)
Busy on Friday? Check out two completed projects previously featured in the workshop on Saturday, July 25: Moonie at 4 p.m. or Nightbirds: The Story of Labelle at 7:30 p.m.