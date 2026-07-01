Your weekend in NH: World Cup watch parties, art walk and lots of July 4th fun
If you’re looking to venture out for a fireworks show, WMUR has a list of basically every planned fireworks display in the state. More of a DIY-type? Our map shows where fireworks are (and aren’t) allowed, and where special permits are required.
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in NH: Sign up for our Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
Lakes Region
- Newfound Lake Inn Summerfest from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, in Bridgewater. This family-friendly celebration includes face painting, a dunk tank, cornhole, and a hot dog eating contest. Fireworks are scheduled for 9 p.m. More details. (Free)
- The Complete History of America begins playing on Friday, July 3, and runs until Saturday, July 11 at Winnipesaukee Playhouse in Meredith. The playhouse describes it like this: “In this zany play, we will be taking you from Washington to Watergate and from Alexander Hamilton to Hamilton the musical, covering all 600 years of American history in 6000 seconds.” More details. (Tickets start at $26)
Merrimack Valley
- 1776 in Starlight: A Cosmic Celebration of America at 250 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, July 3, at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord. Hosted by the Belmont High School Astronomy Club inside the planetarium, this will “explore the connection between our nation's history and the vast timeline of the universe, revealing how astronomy can offer a unique perspective on this significant anniversary.” More details. (Tickets are $14 for adults, $11 for young children, $13 for students and seniors)
Monadnock Region
- America 250 Cultural Fair runs from Thursday, July 2, through Saturday, July 4, at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey. Festivities include special film screenings, a community cook-out, live concert, and a time capsule burial. More details. (Costs vary)
- 10th Annual Peterborough Art Walk from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 4. Explore outdoor galleries and live music through Putnam Park, Depot Park, and Depot Square. There will also be an ice cream social, dancing, and children’s games. More details. (Free)
North Country
Gorham 4th of July Spectacular runs through Sunday, July 5, on the Town Common. Highlights include the Miller Amusements Carnival, two parades, fireworks, and a classic car show. More details. (Free)
- Littleton First Friday Arts from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 3, across downtown. Check out the full list of participating vendors and live music schedule here. More details. (Free)
Seacoast
- Liberty Weekend Craft Festival kicks off on Saturday, July 4 and continues through Sunday, July 5, on the Hampton Falls Common. This pet-friendly festival features over 75 artisans showcasing a diverse array of art and specialty foods. More details. (Free)
- Ladi Dre's Annual Post-Fireworks Extravaganza starts at 10 p.m, on Friday, July 3, at The Press Room in Portsmouth. Keep the celebration going after the city's firework display with this yearly set from DJ Ladi Dre. More details. ($15 cover charge)
Southern Tier
- Greenville Pots & Pans Parade at midnight on Friday, July 3, into Saturday, July 4 at the Town Field. The theme of this annual tradition is “Light Up Greenville.” Can’t make it to midnight? Festivities begin at 8 p.m., and fireworks begin at 11:20 p.m. More details. (Free)
- FIFA World Cup 26™ Watch Party at Fisher Cats Stadium begins at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 3, at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. Watch Australia vs Egypt at 2 p.m. and Argentina vs Cabo Verde at 6 p.m. from the outfield grass. Make sure to bring a blanket to sit on. More details. (Free to attend, food available for purchase)
- A Very Bookish Summer Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, in Sandown. Hosted by Bookish Bliss Mobile Bookstore, this outdoor market is a book lover's dream! More details. (Free to attend, food and products available for purchase)
Upper Valley
- Fourth of July Block Party from 1 to 5 p.m. on Friday, July 3, in Claremont. Join community members to enjoy live music, food and local vendors. Please note that Pleasant Street will be closed to vehicles during this event. More details. (Free)
- Double Trouble: Great Music for Two Violins and Piano at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, at the First Congregational Church of Lebanon. You can see a preview of the performance online before heading to this classical concert. More details. ($18 admission)