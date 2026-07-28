Explosion at Sig Sauer plant in Exeter injures worker

An explosion and fire inside Sig Sauer’s factory in Exeter seriously injured an employee Monday afternoon.

Exeter fire officials responded to the facility at 18 Industrial Drive shortly before 4 p.m. following an explosion involving stored titanium. The injured worker suffered burn injuries and was transported via helicopter to a Boston-area hospital, according to Exeter’s fire department.

Fire crews and Sig Sauer’s own safety crews extinguished fires stemming from the explosion.

The gun maker, which is headquartered in Newington, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The Exeter Fire Department said it is continuing to investigate the cause of the explosion.