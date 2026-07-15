Your weekend in NH: Dance like Kate Bush, hike to a mountaintop concert and celebrate loons
Cheer on your favorite team at a World Cup watch party, catch Shakespeare on the Green or bring your favorite teddy bear in for a free check-up.
Lakes Region
Music in the Mountains at West Rattlesnake begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 17, in Holderness. Gather at the Old Bridle Path at 6:15 p.m. to hike with the New Hampshire Music Festival Woodwind Quintet, then enjoy a free concert at the summit. More details. (Free)
- Loon Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, at the Loon Center in Moultonborough. After the annual Loon Census, enjoy loon-themed festivities, live animal demonstrations, and activities for children. More details. (Free) Want to learn a bit about New Hampshire’s loon population before heading out? We’ve got you covered.
Merrimack Valley
- Kate Bush Flash Mob at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, in downtown Concord. Here’s the pitch from organizers of this annual tradition: “You know how you're all like, alone in yr love of Kate Bush and dying to recreate the iconic Wuthering Heights music video in New Hampshire? Well, good news is ahead!” People of all ages and experience levels are invited to sign up to learn the moves and dance. Check out last year's performance here. More details. (Free)
- World Soccer Championship: Third Place Play-Off Viewing Party at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, at the BNH Stage in Concord. More details. (Free, registration is required)
Monadnock Region
Story Slam from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, July 17, at Chase’s Mill in Alstead. ‘Connecting through Craft’ is the theme for this storytelling open-mic modeled after ‘The Moth.’ More details. (Free)
- Keene Public Library’s Wigs and Wiggles at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18. Families with children are invited to join The Monarchs of Mayhem for an interactive storytime with music and dancing. More details. (Free, registration is required)
North Country
Life Skills Series: Entrepreneurship 101 at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, at the CoHo: Conway Hostel. Community members are invited to gather and learn more about starting and running a small business from local experts and former owners of the Cranmore Inn. More details. (Free)
The Spirit of ‘76 with the North Country Chamber Players at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, at Medallion Opera House in Gorham. This concert features Mozart's Flute Concerto in G Major. More details. (Free, $25 donation encouraged)
- North Country Commons ‘Community Field Day’ from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, at Mount Cabot Maple in Lancaster. Join Queerlective for community conversations, live music, activities, and a space to reflect on the question: “What does the future of the North Country look like?” More details. (Free)
Seacoast
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World runs from Thursday, July 16, through Sunday, July 19, at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More details. (Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors, students, and military, free for UNH staff or students)
- Teddy Bear Clinic & Picnic from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 18, in Central Square in Rochester. Kids can bring their favorite teddy bear or stuffed animal for a free "check-up." The idea is to also make future trips to the doctor feel a little more familiar and fun. More details. (Free)
Southern Tier
- Shakespeare on the Green: As You Like It begins at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, at Koonz Theatre at Saint Anselm College in Manchester. This comedic classic runs through July 18, and again July 23 through 25. More details. (Adults are $25, children are free)
- FIFA World Cup Watch Party on Saturday, July 18, and Sunday, July 19, at Renaissance Park in Nashua. Watch the games on a giant television screen in the green. There will be food trucks on site. Bring your own blanket or chair to sit in. More details. (Free)
Upper Valley
Beginning Tap at Hopkins Center at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 17, in Hanover. This workshop is part of The Junction Dance Festival. More details. (Free)
- Family Splatter Night from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, July 17, at The Craft Cottage in Grafton. Organizers say it best: “This is not a structured art class…paint your canvases, make handprints, splatter paint, create family masterpieces, or simply enjoy spending time together doing something different.” All supplies are provided for this outdoor evening. More details. ($30 for one parent and one child)
- Edible Plants with Russ Cohen: Field Walk begins at9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, at Mink Brook Nature Preserve in Hanover. Topics during this walk and talk include: identification, preparation, and foraging ethics. More details. (Free, registration is required)