Live from the Word Barn: Abe Partridge

Abe Partridge has become a heralded musician, singer/songwriter, visual artist, storyteller and documentarian in the southeast. He’s been compared to the likes of Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clark and Rodney Crowell. A former preacher, his songs talk of righteousness, despair and finding your own truth. He makes his New Hampshire debut at The Word Barn.

