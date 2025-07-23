© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Sunflowers, 'Grease' and a giant used book sale

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoë Mitchell
Published July 23, 2025 at 1:28 PM EDT
A woman sits inside a field of sunflowers.
Jackie Harris
/
NHPR file photo
Oilseed sunflowers only bloom for about a week per year. In Lee, they're celebrating the flowers' arrival.

Several New Hampshire summer traditions return this weekend, including the Canterbury Fair and the Coppal House Sunflower Festival.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Seacoast

  • Coppal House Farm Sunflower Festival kicks off on Saturday, July 26, in Lee. Admission is $10 for children ages 5 to 12, seniors, and active duty military, and $12 for others. Highlights include a craft fair, food vendors, live music, yoga, and pick-your-own sunflowers.  More details.

Plus: Want to beat the crowds? Looking to get some early morning photos of the sunflowers? Check out Sunrise in the Sunflowers from 5:30 until 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 27. More details.

Monadnock Region

  • Parent & Kids Social from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, at Birdies in Keene. Every other Saturday folks can socialize with other parents and children from the area. This is a free recurring event with an option to purchase food and drinks. More details.

Merrimack Valley

  • The 67th Annual Canterbury Fair opens at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 26, in Canterbury Center. The fair will begin with the annual 5K road race. Admission is free, but the organizers suggest bringing cash for vendors, food trucks, and activities. More details.
  • The Giant Used Book Sale will take place from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, and 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 27, in Auburn. All proceeds from the used book sale go towards the Griffin Free Library’s programming. Entrance to the sale is free. More details.
Main Street in Nashua
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Main Street in Nashua, NH.

Southern Tier

  • Nashua Summer Stroll is back from 3 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, on Main Street in Nashua. Expect live music, a large KidZone, and hands-on art projects. More details.

Upper Valley

  • VINS: Color Our World from 4 to 5 p.m. on Friday, July 25, in Etna. Meet three animal ambassadors and learn more about how animals hunt, hide, and use color to survive. This program is free for all. More details.

North Country

    • The North Country Chamber Players will play Mahler’s Symphony NO. 4, “The Heavenly Life”  at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, in Gorham and Sunday, July 27, in Bethlehem with featured soloist Sara Heaton. Tickets follow a pay-as-you-wish structure for both days. More details.
    • Grease is playing Thursday, July 24, and Friday, July 25, at various times at Weathervane Theatre in Whitefield. More details. (Tickets start at $59.)

    Lakes Region

    • Beginner Soapmaking at 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, July 26, at Prescott Farm in Laconia. Participants will create and bring home about 10 bars of soap.  Must be at least 16 years old to attend. More details. ($25 for members; $40 for non-members.)
    • Trail Time at Heron Pond begins at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 27, in Chocorua. Meet at the Hammond Trailhead for a moderate hike with your own neighbors and Chocorua Lake Conservancy staff. No registration is required for this free outing. More details.

