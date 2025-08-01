With your help, we made the ultimate New Hampshire summer bucket list.

August is upon us. It's time to start checking off those summer bucket list items.

When we recently asked for your must-see summer spots around the Granite State, we got some great recommendations. From the North Country to the Seacoast and Lincoln to Lake Sunapee, New Hampshire is teeming with hidden gems.

And with just a few weeks of summer left, we’re inviting you all to make your own New Hampshire Summer Bucket List! If you need some inspiration, check out the ideas that people from around the state shared with us below.

If you’ve got any more recommendations, email them to voices@nhpr.org and we’ll be sure to add them here.

P.S. — Make sure to tag us @nhpublicradio on Instagram or TikTok in any posts from your outings!

Your summer bucket list ideas:

Andres Institute of Art (Brookline)

Brookdale Farm (Hollis)

Cog Railroad (Mount Washington)

Diana’s Baths (Bartlett)

Flume Gorge (Lincoln)

Freedom Village Store (Freedom)

Hopkinton Town Public Library (Contoocook)

John Hay Estate at The Fells (Newbury)

Kancamangus Highway (Conway)

Lago’s Ice Cream (Rye)

Madison Boulder (Madison)

Main Street Book Ends (Warner)

Milford Drive-In Theater (Milford)

Mill City Park (Franklin)

Mount Washington Valley (Gorham)

Muster Field Farm (North Sutton)

Nestlenook Farm (Jackson)

Newbury Public Library (Newbury)

Omni Mount Washington (Bretton Woods)

Pickety Place (Mason)

Polly’s Pancake Parlor (Sugar Hill)

Prescott Park (Portsmouth)

Pumpkin Blossom Farm (Warner)

Saint Gaudens National Historic Park (Cornish)

Sculptured Rocks (Groton)

Sweet Beet Cafe & Market (Bradford)

The Frost Place (Franconia)

The Hungry Diner (Walpole)

The Word Barn (Exeter)

Upper Ammonoosuc Falls (Crawfords Purchase)

Wadleigh State Park on Kezar Lake (North Sutton)