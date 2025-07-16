10 things to do in NH this weekend: SummerFEST, Seek the Peak and Reptile Day
NHPR will be out and about this weekend! Look for us at Seek the Peak in Gorham or the New England Collegiate Baseball League All-Star Game in White River Junction. We'd love to meet you!
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
North Country
- Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Seek the Peak on Friday, July 18, and Saturday, July 19, at various locations around the Mount Washington Valley this weekend. There will be live music, outdoor vendors, a BBQ-style feast, a beer garden and a gear raffle. Plus, come say hi at the NHPR booth! More details.
Seacoast
- 9th Annual Fairy & Hobbit House Festival from Friday, July 18, to Sunday, July 20, at Bedrock Gardens in Lee. Admission is free for children 3 and under, $5 for children ages 4 to 12, and $15 for others. Parking reservations are $45 per car and include admission for all passengers. More details.
- Fat Peach Farm Dance from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 19, at Fat Peach Farm in Madbury. Tickets begin at $20, and proceeds will go toward Footprints Food Pantry. More details.
Monadnock Region
- Alyson’s Orchard SummerFEST from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 19, at Alyson’s Orchard in Walpole. Expect live music, wagon rides, a petting zoo, lawn games, a Blackhawk helicopter, beer, food, and more. A fireworks show is also planned for 6 p.m. Admission is $20 per car. More details.
- Liane St Laurent reads from her debut chapbook ‘un/winter’ at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 19, at Toadstool Bookshop in Peterborough. St Laurent’s poetry aim to answer "the urgent question of how to live fully in complex times rife with both joy and sorrow." More details. (Free)
Merrimack Valley
- Reptile Day begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 19 at Charmingfare Farm in Candia. Meet Shelly the giant tortoise, get your photo taken while holding a reptile and learn more about these animals. More details. (Tickets begin at $23, admission is free for children under 23 months.)
Upper Valley
- New England Collegiate Baseball League All-Star Game on Sunday, July 20, at the Maxfield Sports Complex in White River Junction, Vermont. The Home Run Derby kicks off at 2:40 p.m., and the first pitch is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. NHPR will also be there with kids activities, snacks, and more! Tickets are $10 for adults, free for those 18 and under. More details.
- Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 18, at Blow-Me-Down Farm in Cornish. Enjoy the closing night of this comedic opera sung in Italian with projected English subtitles. Tickets begin at $34. More details.
Southern Tier
- Outdoor Yoga Class from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 19, at Labelle Winery in Derry. Participants will need to bring their own yoga mat, towel, and water bottle. After class, you can also enjoy mini golf and a tour of the winery. Tickets begin at $25. More details.
Lakes Region
- The Hidden World of Camouflage from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 20, at Paradise Point Nature Center in Hebron. Hosted by the Newfound Audubon Center, this event offers a chance to explore the trails while learning about "different types of animal coloration, the benefits of camouflage, and why some animals choose to stand out from the crowd." More details. (Free)
Plus: Check out the 50th annual Loon Census and Festival from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 19 in Moultonborough. More details.