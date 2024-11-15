Live from the Word Barn: Darlingside

Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this show or catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

NPR once described Darlingside as “exquisitely arranged, literary minded, baroque folk-pop.” The band returns to the meadow at the Word Barn as a trio to feature songs from their 2023 album, ‘Everything is Alive’, along with treasured tracks from years past.

The Word Barn in Exeter, NH, was created to promote the sharing and cultivation of the arts in an open and welcoming setting, and contribute to an already existing and thriving arts community. NHPR and The Word Barn have teamed up to record live music each week, so we can bring this art directly into your car, kitchen, or headphones on a weekly basis. No cover charge.