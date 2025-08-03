In-Studio Performance from Larry & Joe
With banjos, fiddle, a harp, guitar, cuatro and a "silver lining," Larry and Joe filled the NHPR Folk Show studio with songs from their Manos Panamericanos album and more!
www.larryandjoe.com.
