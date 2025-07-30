10 things to do in NH the weekend: CatVideoFest, The Little Mermaid, and more
The Rochester Opera House's production of The Little Mermaid closes this Saturday. Plus, Littleton celebrates another First Friday Arts.
Monadnock Region
- CatVideoFest begins at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 3, at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey. Billed as a “compilation reel of the latest and best cat videos," this fundraiser benefits the Monadnock Kitty Rescue & Adoption. More details. (Admission is $10 for children, $12 for adults.)
Southern Tier
- Monthly Adult Peer Support with Manchester True Collaborative from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2. Led by a recovery certified social worker, this monthly support group offers a place to talk openly and be yourself. More details.
North Country
The Sunset Concert Series continues at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 1, in Intervale. The Sunset Concert Series is a 10 week fundraising event for Believe in Books Literacy Foundation. This week's band is The Side Cars. Tickets are $25 online, $30 at the door, and children under 10 are free. More details.
- The Soggy Po Boys at First Friday Arts from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 1, in downtown Littleton. More details. (Free)
Seacoast
- The Little Mermaid at the Rochester Opera House closes this weekend with opportunities to see the show at various times on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 1 and 2. Tickets begin at $26. More details.
- Rochester Pride from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2 in downtown Rochester. This family-friendly festival will feature a poetry competition, live music, and food. More details.
Lakes Region
- Madison Old Home Week Craft Fair begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2, in Madison. Enjoy one-of-a-kind items from vendors hailing from all over the region at this annual summer favorite. Admission to the fair is free. More details.
Plus: Hang out until 2 p.m. and register for the Madison Old Home Week Cribbage Tournament. There is a $10 entry fee to play. More details.
- Homemade Pasta Making from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2, at Prescott Farm in Laconia. Learn how to make ravioli and ribbon pasta. Must be at least 16 years old to attend. More details. ($20 for members; $35 for non-members.)
Merrimack Valley
- Pollinator Festival at the Rollins Park Monarch Waystation Pollinator Garden will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2, in Concord. Create a pollinator seed ball, learn about native plants, and enjoy the garden. More details. (Free)
Upper Valley
- Montshire After Dark from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 1, at the Montshire Museum of Science in Norwich, Vermont. Open to adults age 21 and older. Pre-registration is required. Admission is $20, and food and drink will be available for purchase. More details.