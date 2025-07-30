10 things to do in NH the weekend: CatVideoFest, The Little Mermaid, and more

The Sunset Concert Series continues at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 1, in Intervale. The Sunset Concert Series is a 10 week fundraising event for Believe in Books Literacy Foundation. This week's band is The Side Cars. Tickets are $25 online, $30 at the door, and children under 10 are free. More details.

Dan Tuohy / NHPR Main Street in Littleton, New Hampshire. Dan Tuohy photo.