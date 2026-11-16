It’s ‘No Rake November,’ a time when Connecticut residents are encouraged to leave the leaves where they fall to protect insects and pollinators living on the ground. But do you really need to hang up the rake and let all those leaves pile up?

Not necessarily, according to Ana Legrand, an assistant professor of entomology at University of Connecticut Extension. She says there’s a balance between supporting healthy ecosystems and leaving your yard a mess.

How leaves play a vital role in helping insects and pollinators develop

Moths, caterpillars and fireflies are just some of the critters living in, or just under, leaf piles in the fall.

Each of them plays a vital role in keeping the environment balanced — moths pollinate at night, caterpillars are a vital source of protein for birds and fireflies are voracious predators that can control pests.

For these insects, fallen leaves provide a protective blanket during the winter, shielding them from freezing temperatures and fluctuations that could be fatal while keeping the soil cool underneath.

“A lot of the foliage right under here is very moist,” said Legrand, digging through a pile of leaves at UConn’s Spring Valley Student Farm in Storrs.

“Even if the top is dry and hot, they get a little cool from being underneath,” she said.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public .

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public UConn professor Ana Legrand digs through leaves and soil looking for bugs at UConn’s Spring Valley Farm in Storrs (above). A millipede makes it way through the soil of UConn’s Spring Valley Farm in Storrs, Connecticut, November 09, 2026, after the leaves that covered it were moved by UConn professor Ana Legrand.

That protection is especially important because many insects spend the fall and winter in juvenile stages.

For example, luna moth caterpillars use silk to stitch leaves together into a cocoon, where they can spend three weeks to several months overwintering, before emerging as an adult moth and living for about a week, according to the National Wildlife Federation .

Other insects, like queen bumblebees, burrow into the soil under leaves as adults. There, they enter a dormant stage until they remerge in the spring to restart the hive.

So what happens when you rake?

“Well, that's the thing,” Legrand said, “they lose their protection.”

Without that layer of leaves, insects may have to dig deeper into the soil to find protection from the elements.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public A pinned bumble bee is part of the collection of research materials used by UConn professor Ana Legrand and one of the bugs that lives under leaves in the winter.

But that doesn’t mean homeowners need to leave every leaf exactly where it falls.

“I think you have to achieve a balance between how much leaf litter you leave,” Legrand said.

Too much leaves piled up can smother grass underneath by depriving it of oxygen.

“If leaving a lot of litter is going to promote, eventually, just the grass being killed and then more weeds coming over, then that may not be a good idea. You have to reach a balance,” she said.

Legrand finds a happy medium at home by piling leaves around the edges of her property.

“[People] need to keep it the way they will feel satisfied, but without going to extremes,” she said.

The Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation , an international nonprofit, recommends raking leaves into garden beds and around tree bases.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public UConn professor Ana Legrand walks the grounds of UConn’s Spring Valley Farm in Storrs, Ct., on November 09, 2026. Legrand is with the school’s department of plant science and landscape architecture.

“Consider if there are spaces where people wouldn't mind having a few leaves, like a small pile of brush or foliage, something that fits within their general maintenance objectives,” Legrand said.

“Leaving some [leaf] litter does help.”

What else benefits insects and pollinators? Avoid cutting back old plants and flowers, especially ones with hollow stems like goldenrods, where carpenter bees are known to spend the winter.

