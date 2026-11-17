It's not even the end of 2026, but for Massachusetts school districts, budget season is about to begin for the 2027-28 year.

Many, including Springfield, are reporting significantly fewer students enrolled this year over last. Population is closely tied to state funding; it's expected school officials will need to make tough decisions about how to balance their budgets.

Looking back

"It's only the second time in history that K-12 enrollment in the United States has declined," said Parker Baxter, Director of the Center for Education Policy Analysis at the University of Colorado.

The first decline Baxter said began around 1969.

While he questions how some district leaders (who are sometimes city leaders) are addressing the current decline, like 50 years ago, the disruption is significant and complicated — and fewer students attending school doesn't happen uniformly Baxter said.

"It is really important to realize how much of a school district is actually designed for predictability and stability in enrollment," Baxter said.

The enrollment decline, happening in 40 U.S. states Baxter said, is expected to continue through at least 2031.

One significant factor, like 50 years ago — women are having fewer children.

Low birth rate then and now

"The birth rate in 1972 hit an all time historic low in U.S. history and that then produced an extended decline in enrollment," Baxter said, until around 1989.

The latest report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found the general fertility rate for women fell by 1% to a new record low in 2025. That continues a two-decade trend toward fewer children.

Schools don't have much experience projecting population Baxter said, or managing the diminished numbers, because the model of public school in the U.S. has always been one of growth. Population, Baxter said, is equated with success.

"There's almost a cultural aversion to acknowledging decline because it's such a significant threat to the district's mode of operation, that to acknowledge it, it would require changes in operations," Baxter said.

The very idea that a district may have to lay off teachers or other staff is not an action many are are willing to consider, he said.

"Similar with school closures," Baxter said, speaking broadly about districts. "It's why you have districts that allow a school to go from 500 students one year down to 400 students the next year, down to 300 the next year, down to 200 and down to 150, and nothing has changed in the budget or anything," he said.

The factory model

Some education researchers maintain that when district leaders see declining enrollments, they double down on the "factory model" of education.

In 2025, Linda Darling-Hammond wrote for the Learning Policy Institute, some districts end up "merging schools into ever-larger, more impersonal institutions. If this continues, families will keep leaving, accelerating enrollment declines and deepening the very crisis districts need to solve."

Darling-Hammond and other researchers have been saying since 2020, the pandemic's enormous disruption to students and learning could be an opportunity to reinvent the American education system.

Other very "now" causes of the decline

Meanwhile, K-12 educators and school committee members, in Springfield and elsewhere, see other factors causing the current decline, including housing instability causing families to move more frequently.

The other factor they point to is the enforcement of federal immigration laws.

The Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center, a progressive leaning non-profit, looks annually at Massachusetts's K -12 funding formula; when lawmakers allot Chapter 70 funds, the state looks at enrollment from a previous October.

"So enrollments from October 2024 to 2025 is what we're using for our districts for this academic year," said the center's Anthony Clough who wrote the MBPC's most recent report on how ICE activity in communities is hurting the English learner population.

"It was predominantly cities that were taking the brunt of the cuts to English learner students," he said, "and that impacts their budgets because those students [are funded] at higher rates at the state and local level."

So the student population decline creates a budget gap that communities really can't fill Clough said.

"It also means that classmates, that these students have known for years, are no longer there. So it's it's a really troubling pattern," Clough said.

School Districts, including Springfield, that don't have as much local property wealth at the same per-pupil level as other districts are reliant on state aid to fill significant budget gaps,

Clough said, because of those lower property values.

"I think a lot of people assume, 'oh well, let's just reduce our budget so that on a per pupil basis, nothing's changed.' But that often [results in] overcutting in areas that directly impact student services," Clough said, adding that a district can't cut transportation costs or costs related to bus maintenance — or essentially, keeping the lights on.

"They can cut staffing and instructional services and paraprofessionals, that actually provide that one on one instructional support. So these budget cuts due to enrollment decline often end up hurting the students who are left behind," Clough said.