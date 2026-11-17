New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan is hoping his record can persuade a newly elected Legislature dominated by Democrats to vote him in for another term next month.

In a State House news conference Tuesday, Scanlan — a Republican who once served as House majority leader and continues to cast ballots in GOP primaries — said the new Legislature faces a basic choice.

“Are they going to stick with a proven leader who has operated the office in a nonpartisan way with very few issues and very solid elections, or are they going to pick a partisan to run the office?” Scanlan said.

Scanlan has been a fixture in the Secretary of State’s office for more than a quarter century: 22 years as deputy secretary and four years in the top job. But after Democrats claimed 15 of 24 seats in the State Senate and more than 290 seats in the 400-member New Hampshire House earlier this month, the idea of replacing Scanlan has been gaining immediate traction with some Democrats.

A desire to move to the left on voting rights and election policy are the prime focus for Democrats. But some also view the secretary of state’s job as a platform where a rising Democratic politician might make their name.

The secretary of state’s most prominent role is to oversee all voting matters in New Hampshire, including setting the date of the state’s presidential primary, which by state law must precede any similar election.

But the office has a range of other duties, including the regulation of securities and risk pools, registering businesses, keeping vital records and overseeing the state archives.

Three Democrats are now running for Scanlan’s job: former congressional candidate Carleigh Beriont, who chairs of the Hampton Select Board; James Butler, a former adviser to Sen. Maggie Hassan, who works at Eversource; and Manchester State Rep. Patrick Long.

All say the secretary of state’s office should do more to strengthen voting rights. Beriont is promising to work to encourage more young people to register to vote. Butler says he’d improve communication between state and local election officials. Long has promised to rescind Scanlan's controversial interpretation of the state law that bans the use of student IDs at the polls.

Scanlan told reporters he sees his job as about following laws, regardless of which party wrote them or holds the majority. He claimed that approach has won him “a very solid base of bipartisan support” to build on as he looks for the votes he’ll need to keep his job. But he said he would not be releasing the names of his supporters for fear they would become targets of unwelcome political pressure.

“We have a political climate that is as polarized as I have ever seen,” Scanlan said. “It is difficult to navigate.”

Scanlan has himself been a target of political pressure from the Trump administration, which threatened to investigate him criminally over his refusal to share confidential voter information in violation of state law. Scanlan said he never wavered in the face of such threats and cited it as proof of his fitness to remain.

“I have followed the law, both federal and state, and I am very confident that I have run the best elections that New Hampshire can have,” Scanlan said.

Scanlan plans to join other secretary of state candidates later this week to participate in private forums organized by Democratic caucus leaders. The full Legislature will meet on Dec. 2 to vote on who should fill the office starting in 2027.

Scanlan said he’s been encouraged by his early contact with newly elected Democrats.

“The conversions I have been having so far are great,” Scanlan said, adding that he still has election recounts to oversee.

“As soon as recounts are done, I’ll be on the phone nonstop.”