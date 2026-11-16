As Vermont sees more extreme rainfall due to climate change, protecting the state’s roads is getting harder and more expensive. Many of Vermont’s main transit arteries are built right along rivers that increasingly jump their banks and eat away at infrastructure.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation is looking for ways to make its investments last, and in Jericho, the agency hopes an “engineered logjam” could help.

“This could be a technique that is lower cost and a one-and-done solution,” said Andrea Wright, with VTrans.

Often, when a river threatens a road, VTrans will reinforce the bank in a piecemeal fashion, with concrete and metal.

An engineered logjam involves building a new river bank out of trees, stacked so their roots stick out into the river to catch sediment and slow water down. The idea is to create a firm outer edge beyond which the river won’t move, and to force its wandering away from the road.

It’s a solution Wright hopes could be helpful where Mill Brook tumbles steeply down from the Green Mountain foothills to cross Route 117 and meet the Winooski River in Jericho.

The road hugs the outer edge of Mill Brook’s alluvial fan — the sandy, gravelly, triangularly-shaped area where the brook tends to move as it intersects with the main river.

“These confluence areas are some of our riskiest locations for infrastructure,” said Jessica Clark Louisos, an engineer with SLR Consulting who designed the project.

Abagael Giles / Vermont Public The engineered logjam at Jericho Settlers Farm will be made of stacked trees, harvested with their roots intact, that will make a crib full of boulders to form a new outer boundary for Mill Brook.

Over the years, the brook has moved so much and proven so unpredictable that the farmers who used to tend crops in this sandy alluvial fan had to abandon it.

The brook has even started to eat into the armored bank that supports the highway.

The jam is essentially a big hollow berm built inside the embankment that supports the road, made of 600 trees stacked like Lincoln Logs. The trees were harvested with their roots still intact, and stacked using a crane so that the roots face out into what will ultimately be the river’s new path. Excavators piled large stones into the center, then layered more trees on top.

“All of the complexity of all these little roots and branches and pieces coming out are going to create shade and little habitat for fish and shelter for the invertebrates that the fish are going to eat,” said Allaire Diamond, with Vermont Land Trust, which holds a conservation easement on the parcel where the jam is being installed and has been working with the owners at Jericho Settlers Farm on restoring the floodplain there.

If Route 117 weren’t there, all parties — the farmers, Vermont Land Trust, VTrans — agree that the best option would be to conserve the land, plant riparian plants and let Mill Brook move as it pleases.

Abagael Giles / Vermont Public Allaire Diamond of Vermont Land Trust stands at the confluence of Mill Brook and the Winooski River. These confluence zones are some of the places where roads are most likely to be damaged in a flood or by erosion.

However, because Route 117 is such a critical corridor for emergency vehicles and traffic, that’s not an option.

In the past, Wright says VTrans has used rocks and concrete riprap to reinforce the road along Mill Brook. But this had the effect of making the river straighter, potentially giving it more velocity in future flood events and pushing the damage downstream.

Plus, Wright said they had to come back over and over again to redo their work on those rock and concrete reinforcements — something that’s true at other sites around the state, too.

Wright is hopeful that this engineered bend with trees and roots and willows will catch sediment and slow floodwaters before they reach the riprap or the road.

Abagael Giles / Vermont Public The bank below Route 117 in Jericho is crumbling away against the force of Mill Brook. VTrans hopes a 500-foot-long engineered logjam will work better to protect the road here than installing metal and concrete riprap to straighten the river. To construct the jam, they had to temporarily relocate Mill Brook.

Installing the project took about a month and cost roughly $900,000, much of which was provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Wright says comparing that cost to the work VTrans typically does is challenging, because the agency reinforces roads in a piecemeal fashion, investing $50,000 here or there as need arises.

But early estimates show the project is far more cost effective than repairing the road would be if it failed, and VTrans plans to run a more thorough cost analysis in the future.

Similar jams have been constructed in Wolcott and along highways in New Hampshire. Engineered logjams are growing in popularity across New England, though this is the first time that the state has tried installing one along a state highway in Vermont.