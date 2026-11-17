In a clearing on a back lot of the Martha's Vineyard Agricultural Society's property in West Tisbury sits four large trailers. Together, they make up a complete USDA-compliant venison processing facility.

There's a 40-foot refrigerated trailer with racks to hang up to 200 deer prior to butchering. Next to that is where the carcasses are skinned and cleaned. In a third trailer the meat is de-boned, ground, and mixed with beef and pork fat. The result is the venison equivalent of 90% lean hamburger, which is divided into two-pound packages and brought to freezers in the final trailer to await distribution.

The trailers were delivered this fall and, in early November, representatives from the manufacturer, Friesla, came to the Vineyard to help train local butchers to use the modular processor.

Patrick Roden-Reynolds was also on-hand to help with the training. He is the Public Heath Biologist for Dukes County, focusing on tick-borne disease.

"Tick management and deer management kind of go hand-in-hand in some aspects," Roden-Reynolds explained.

Soon, the facility will be accepting deer donated by hunters and producing ground venison for food assistance programs, like the Island Food Pantry which serves one in five year-round residents.

While this solution isn’t new to the Vineyard, it’s taken on a new urgency. Martha’s Vineyard is currently a hotbed for alpha-gal syndrome – an allergy to red meat and other mammalian products brought on by the bite of the lone star tick. Deer ticks, which spread illnesses like Lyme disease, are also an issue.

Amy Kolb Noyes / CAI Dukes County Public Health Biologist Patrick Roden-Reynolds demonstrates how to skin a deer in one of the new meat processing trailers on Martha's Vineyard.

The Vineyard is part of MassWildlife’s Hunters Share the Harvest program. Last year the state began offering hunters free deer permits in exchange for donating deer. And now local nonprofits on both Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket are adding on cash for deer donations.

Roden-Reynolds said the program is starting to take off on the Vineyard.

"I think in 2022 we had 12 or 15 donations made for the whole year," he said. "And the next year it was like 17 and the next year was 25. And then last year we had a big jump, there was 100 donations made. And this year we're going to break all types of records again."

This deer season, Tick Free Martha’s Vineyard is paying $100 per buck and $150 per doe. The nonprofit also raised the $1.5 million for the new meat processing facility.

"It's going to help us manage the deer population, which is critical for addressing the tick-borne illness crisis that we're facing," said Tick Free MV Executive Director Virginia Barbatti. "It's also creating a food source for our community and also creating jobs. So there's a lot of reasons that we're really excited about the project."

Tick Free MV is handing ownership of the trailers over to the Martha's Vineyard Agricultural Society. President Lauren Lynch said phase two of the project will involve housing the trailers inside a permanent building. Eventually, the trailers will also be available for butchering livestock.

"It's a it's a really wonderful example of the way the Vineyard can work together, and once they decide to do something everybody gets on board," said Lynch. "And everyone's been so excited to participate because they see the challenge that all the ticks are posing for the island. And, it's been really exciting to be a part of.”

Amy Kolb Noyes / CAI Venison taken and processed on Martha's Vineyard through the Hunters Share the Harvest Program is frozen in two pound packages before being distributed.

It’s a similar story on Nantucket, where the numbers for both food insecurity and deer overpopulation are even higher. According to the nonprofit Nourish Nantucket, one out of every three year-round islanders is food insecure.

A year ago, Nourish Nantucket teamed up with the Nantucket Land Bank to establish the Nantucket Food Hub. It houses the Nantucket Food Pantry, has commercial kitchens and, critically, a butchering space – which allowed them to join the Hunters Share the Harvest program last winter. Nourish Nantucket Executive Director Meg Browers said there are nine times more deer than there should be on the island.

According to state moose and deer biologist Dr. Martin Feehan, the islands have the highest deer densities in Massachusetts. Nantucket, he said, is hovering around 100 deer per square mile in areas open to hunting. The numbers are higher where hunting isn't allowed.

In addition to tick-borne illnesses, that overcrowding also leads to property damage and car-deer collisions.But Nantucket Land Bank Executive Director Rachael Freeman said the Hunters Share the Harvest program is already making a difference.

"Frankly," she said, "if you’re looking for moving the needle in the right direction, it’s happening."

On Nantucket, one-pound packages of ground venison are distributed to clients of the Nantucket Food Pantry, where Ruth Pitts is in charge. She said, while ground venison is commonly mixed with beef and/or pork fat, they use only beef on Nantucket because some of her clients don't eat pork for cultural reasons. Still, not everyone is a fan of the gamey taste.

"It meets with, you know, some success," said Pitts. "It's just a product literally not everyone's going to take, you know? No matter what your socioeconomic status is, some people eat venison, some people don't."

Pitts said she almost always offers venison alongside other protein choices, and about a third of her clients choose to take it home. Even so, she said this fall’s first batch of 167 pounds was gone in two days. And she hopes that continues to be the case as more people learn to incorporate venison into their cooking.