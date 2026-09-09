Your weekend in NH: Mud, motorcycles and midnight margaritas
Catch a Fisher Cats game with Joey Chestnut, volunteer on a mountain trail, or give “whismy foraging” a try this weekend.
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in NH: Sign up for our Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
Lakes Region
- Laconia Biketemberfest runs from Friday, Sept. 11, through Sunday, Sept. 13, on Lakeside Avenue. Enjoy live music and motorcycles all weekend with shows at The Big House and The Wreck Yard. More details. (Free)
- Volunteer: Mt. Livermore Trail Workday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13, on Burleigh Farm Road in Holderness. Join the Lakes Region Conservation Corps for a day of trail maintenance in preparation for the upcoming Squam Ridge Race. Be prepared to walk 3 to 5 miles total. More details. (Free)
Merrimack Valley
- The Beginner's Guide to Cemetery Sleuthing at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, at the Dunbarton Public Library. In preparation for spooky season, learn from NH Humanities about the symbolism, icons and epitaphs of gravestones. More details. (Free)
- Kid’s Music Fest from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, on the New Hampshire State House Lawn in Concord. There will be live performances from the Mr. Aaron Band, Miss Alli, La La Squad, and Friend Andrea. Kids can also try their hand in a songwriting competition. More details. (Free)
Monadnock Region
- River Valley Artisans & Cruise-In Festival runs fromSaturday, Sept. 12, through Sunday, Sept. 13. The annual festival features fine art and a classic car show. More details. (Free)
- Slavic Soul Party! starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, at The Colonial in Keene. Curious about what to expect? Organizers say “these nine musicians pump the sounds of New York life through a Balkan brass filter, making new music out of immigration, integration, and ingenuity.” More details. (Tickets are $25)
North Country
- Muster in the Mountains takes place Friday, Sept. 11, through Sunday, Sept. 13,on the Mount Washington Auto Road. Witness “a weekend of colonial reenactment,” featuring cooking, tomahawk throwing, craftsmanship and more.More details. (Free)
- Mud Bowl kicks off on Friday, Sept. 11 at the Hog Coliseum on Norcross Circle in North Conway. This annual mud football tournament hosts 12 teams for a total of 20 games throughout the weekend, culminating in a championship game on Sunday, Sept. 13. See the full schedule here. More details. (Free)
Seacoast
- Practical Magic Movie Night kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, at SpiritWise in Portsmouth. Watch Practical Magic before the sequel hits theaters while enjoying “midnight margarita mocktails and chocolate tipsy cake” inspired by the film. Plus, make your own witchy corn doll. More details. ($65 includes refreshments and activities)
- The Art Remix: Billie Eilish from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, at Aplomb Gallery in Dover. Sing along to Billie’s hit songs while working on collaborative “musical-chairs-style paintings.” More details. (Admission offered on a sliding scale, up to $35)
- Hampton Seafood Festival kicks off on Friday, Sept. 11, and continues through the weekend. Festivities include live bands, a motorcycle raffle and (of course) plenty of seafood, including a lobster roll eating contest. Free parking and shuttle services are available. More details. (Free)
- Highnote Festival runs from 2 p.m. ‘til dark on Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Governor Prescott House in Epping. Enjoy live bluegrass music, a presentation from Wildlife Encounters, and fireworks to conclude the night. More details. ($15 entry for adults, free for kids)
Southern Tier
- Manchester Fisher Cats vs. Harrisburg Senators starts at 6:03 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. Baseball isn’t the only sport on deck this evening: After the game, Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Champion Joey Chestnut will go up against six local competitors in a buffalo tender eat-off. More details. (Game tickets start at $14)
- Latino Vibe Festival from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Manchester. Expect live music, food vendors, and a high energy dance floor. If you’re in the city on Saturday, make stop by and say hello at our NHPR booth! More details. (Free)
- Londonderry Pride from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Town Common. Join for the first community-wide LGBTQ+ Pride festival featuring live performances, vendors, and resource booths. More details. (Free)
Upper Valley
- Whimsy Foraging at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Hanover River Trailhead. Hosted by the Howe Library, the outing begins an hour-long walk then time to reflect with fellow participants through sketching, writing or another medium.Feel free to bring along your own nature journal, a camera, or any other artistic supplies. No artistic or foraging experience required. More details. (Free)
- Dance Party with DJ V from 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Sawtooth Kitchen in Hanover. Expect techno, disco, rap, and house music. More details. ($5 cover, 21+)
NHPR Music