Old Hat Stringband: A fresh take on an old-timey sound

Old Hat Stringband’s Whitney and Steve Roy recently dropped by The Folk Show with Kate McNally, bringing along a mix of original songs and a fresh take on a familiar favorite.

Steve Roy is a long-standing fixture of the New England folk scene, known for his work with High Range, David Surette, and numerous other collaborations.

Whitney Roy, a compelling singer-songwriter, stays active across the Seacoast music scene with the Hazel Project alongside a busy regional touring schedule with Old Hat Stringband.

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