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Arts & Culture
Folk Show

Old Hat Stringband: A fresh take on an old-timey sound

By Kate McNally
Published September 29, 2026 at 11:52 AM EDT
Steve and Whitney Roy of the Old String Band.
Courtesy
/
Old Hat String Band
Old Hat Stringbands Whitney and Steve Roy recently dropped by The Folk Show with Kate McNally.

Old Hat Stringbands Whitney and Steve Roy recently dropped by The Folk Show with Kate McNally, bringing along a mix of original songs and a fresh take on a familiar favorite.

Steve Roy is a long-standing fixture of the New England folk scene, known for his work with High Range, David Surette, and numerous other collaborations.

Whitney Roy, a compelling singer-songwriter, stays active across the Seacoast music scene with the Hazel Project alongside a busy regional touring schedule with Old Hat Stringband.

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Tags
Folk Show NHPR Music NewsThe Folk Show
Kate McNally
Kate has been hosting The Folk Show since 1995. In addition to her studio work, Kate emcees festivals and concerts throughout the Northeast.
See stories by Kate McNally
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