Old Hat Stringband: A fresh take on an old-timey sound
Old Hat Stringband’s Whitney and Steve Roy recently dropped by The Folk Show with Kate McNally, bringing along a mix of original songs and a fresh take on a familiar favorite.
Steve Roy is a long-standing fixture of the New England folk scene, known for his work with High Range, David Surette, and numerous other collaborations.
Whitney Roy, a compelling singer-songwriter, stays active across the Seacoast music scene with the Hazel Project alongside a busy regional touring schedule with Old Hat Stringband.
How to Listen
- NHPR: Sundays from 7 p.m. — 10 p.m. (Encore: Fridays from 9 p.m. – midnight)
- Vermont Public: Sundays from 7 p.m. — 10 p.m.
- Stream Online: nhpr.org | vermontpublic.org
- Archived Episodes: Stream past shows anytime on Mixcloud