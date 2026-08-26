Your weekend in NH: Moose calls, monster hunts and plenty of poutine
Spend the afternoon at an “instrument petting zoo” in Concord, line dance for a good cause in Jaffrey, or experience interactive art across the city of Nashua.
Lakes Region
Art of Turning Woodworking Fundraiser from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, at Twin Barns Brewing Co. in Meredith. See what local woodworkers can create from identical packs of wood, then enter to win your favorite finished piece in a raffle. The fundraiser will benefit the Meredith and Lakes Region Food Pantry. More details. (Free)
- Play Music on the Porch Day starts at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, at various locations across Tamworth. Enjoy outdoor concerts at the Tamworth History Center, Remick Country Doctor Museum & Farm, and The Farmstand as part of this international celebration. More details. (Free)
Merrimack Valley
- Family Music Festival from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Concord Community Music School. Try out all sorts of musical instruments at the “Instrument Petting Zoo” and enjoy a live set from Krimson Krewe. There will also be food trucks, face painting, and crafts. More details. (Free)
Monadnock Region
The Natural History of New Hampshire’s Black Bears at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Harrisville Public Library. Learn about “bear smarts” and how to keep these furry friends away from your neighborhood, with Harris Center naturalist Susie Spikol. More details. (Free)
- Jaffrey Firefighters Line Dancing Fundraiser from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Jaffrey VFW Hall. Give line dancing a try with Granite State Stomp. More details. (Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of)
North Country
North Country Moose Festival begins on Friday, Aug. 28, in Colebrook and continues through Saturday, Aug. 29 in Canaan, Vermont. Highlights include a moose calling contest, maple tasting, and a demonstration from the Axe Women Loggers of Maine. If you’re in the area on Friday, make sure to say “hi” at our NHPR booth! More details. (Free)
- All Night Boogie Band is playing at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, at the Loading Dock in Littleton. More details. ($8 members, $10 non-members)
Seacoast
- Milk Street Studios Block Party from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 29, in Dover. Sebastian Franks Music is the headliner for the evening. There will be live screen printing and pop-up art. More details. ($25 members, $30 non-members. First 100 ticket holders get a free screen-printed tee)
- Lila Dance Festival from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, at Rochester Commons Park. Enjoy performances from professional dance companies from across New England, including a special interactive showing of “ Fairytales and Tutus.” More details. (Free)
Southern Tier
Monster Hunt from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, in Downtown Manchester. Hunt for handmade “monster medallions” hidden around Elm Street, then head to Studio 550 to trade in your find for a clay monster and make some art of your own. There’s a mini hunt for kids 5 and under, plus pottery, crafts, tie-dye and more. More details. (Free)
ArtCity Nashua from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, on the Heritage Rail Trail. Follow the trail to find a new artistic experience on each block. Activities include live mural painting, dance lessons, and live music. More details. (Free)
Granite State PoutineFest from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 603 Brewery in Londonderry. Sample poutine from across the region and vote for the “Best Poutine of the Fest.” More details. (Adult admission is $54.99, children under 12 is $14.99)
- Greely Park Arts Show runs from 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29 through Sunday, Aug. 30. This outdoor juried art show also features a marionette show, artist demonstrations, and live music. More details. (Free)
Upper Valley
Lions Club Annual Comedy Show at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28 at Bright Side Brewing in Lebanon. Enjoy a night of stand-up from regional comedians – with a side of pub food. All proceeds go to the Lebanon Upper Valley Lion’s Club. More details. ($20 at the door, $15 online)
- Wildflower Tote Bags at 2 to 4 p.m. at The Craft Cottage at Riddle Hill Homestead in Grafton. Let your creative side bloom by picking flowers to transfer onto a personalized tote bag. All crafting materials will be provided. More details. ($25, additional tote bags available for $10 each)