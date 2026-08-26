Your weekend in NH: Moose calls, monster hunts and plenty of poutine

Art of Turning Woodworking Fundraiser from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, at Twin Barns Brewing Co. in Meredith. See what local woodworkers can create from identical packs of wood, then enter to win your favorite finished piece in a raffle. The fundraiser will benefit the Meredith and Lakes Region Food Pantry. More details . (Free)

The Natural History of New Hampshire’s Black Bears at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Harrisville Public Library. Learn about “bear smarts” and how to keep these furry friends away from your neighborhood, with Harris Center naturalist Susie Spikol. More details. (Free)

North Country Moose Festival begins on Friday, Aug. 28, in Colebrook and continues through Saturday, Aug. 29 in Canaan, Vermont. Highlights include a moose calling contest, maple tasting, and a demonstration from the Axe Women Loggers of Maine. If you’re in the area on Friday, make sure to say “hi” at our NHPR booth! More details. (Free)

Monster Hunt from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, in Downtown Manchester. Hunt for handmade “monster medallions” hidden around Elm Street, then head to Studio 550 to trade in your find for a clay monster and make some art of your own. There’s a mini hunt for kids 5 and under, plus pottery, crafts, tie-dye and more. More details. (Free)

ArtCity Nashua from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, on the Heritage Rail Trail. Follow the trail to find a new artistic experience on each block. Activities include live mural painting, dance lessons, and live music. More details. (Free)

Granite State PoutineFest from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 603 Brewery in Londonderry. Sample poutine from across the region and vote for the “Best Poutine of the Fest.” More details. (Adult admission is $54.99, children under 12 is $14.99)

Greely Park Arts Show runs from 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29 through Sunday, Aug. 30. This outdoor juried art show also features a marionette show, artist demonstrations, and live music. More details. (Free)