Outside/In: A dry river runs through it

Albuquerque and the Rio Grande go hand in hand. The river cuts right through town, which means if you leave your office at closing time, you could have your feet in the water before 6.

But, not this past summer. This August, along the river’s middle branch, more than a hundred miles ran dry. What scientists have been warning about for decades – the gradual aridification of the desert Southwest – has finally arrived in Albuquerque.

So, what was it like for the people who flocked to the river daily? Our producer Marina Henke went to Albuquerque to hear from them directly.

Featuring Laura Paskus, David Gutzler, Matt Springer, Kim Eichorst and Alida Davila-Larrichio.

ADDITIONAL MATERIALS

Laura Paskus wrote a whole book about climate change in New Mexico. It’s called At the Precipice . You can also find her work on Substack .

You can find out more about the Bosque Ecological Monitoring Program (BEMP) here .