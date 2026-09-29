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Outside/In

Outside/In: A dry river runs through it

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Marina Henke,
Outside/In
Published September 29, 2026 at 3:04 PM EDT
A dry riverbed in a desert.
Marina Henke/NHPR
The dry Rio Grande in Albuquerque. August, 2026.

Albuquerque and the Rio Grande go hand in hand. The river cuts right through town, which means if you leave your office at closing time, you could have your feet in the water before 6.

But, not this past summer. This August, along the river’s middle branch, more than a hundred miles ran dry. What scientists have been warning about for decades – the gradual aridification of the desert Southwest – has finally arrived in Albuquerque.

So, what was it like for the people who flocked to the river daily? Our producer Marina Henke went to Albuquerque to hear from them directly.

Featuring Laura Paskus, David Gutzler, Matt Springer, Kim Eichorst and Alida Davila-Larrichio.

ADDITIONAL MATERIALS 

Laura Paskus wrote a whole book about climate change in New Mexico. It’s called At the Precipice. You can also find her work on Substack.

You can find out more about the Bosque Ecological Monitoring Program (BEMP) here.

Produced by Marina Henke. For full credits and transcript, visit outsideinradio.org
Tags
Environment Environmentwater
Marina Henke
Marina Henke is the managing producer for Outside/In. Her reporting includes exploring the impact of cruise ships on local economies, charting a controversial burro rescue, and the saga of brick salvaging in the wake of a devastating tornado. Before NHPR, she worked at Pineapple Street Studios and helped launch Trevor Noah’s podcast What Now?
See stories by Marina Henke
Outside/In
Outside/In is a show where curiosity and the natural world collide. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
See stories by Outside/In
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