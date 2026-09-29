Live from the Word Barn: Eliza Gilkyson

Catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again on Sunday at 6 p.m. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud or by clicking the player below.

This week on Live from the Word Barn, acclaimed two-time Grammy nominee singer-songwriter Eliza Gilkyson performs an intimate set in the Word Barn Meadow. Eliza’s lyrics and storytelling plunges right into the heart of the personal and political. It’s honest, stark, moving, and stubbornly hopeful.

Eliza plays songs from her latest album, "Dark Ages," and audience favorites from her deep catalog.

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week so you can bring the show straight to your couch — or take it with you in the car, the kitchen, and through your headphones. No cover. No crowds. Just great music.

