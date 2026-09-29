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Arts & Culture
Live from the Word Barn

Live from the Word Barn: Eliza Gilkyson

By Rick Ganley,
Olivia Comolli
Published September 29, 2026 at 12:04 PM EDT
Eliza Gilkyson recently performed at The Word Barn in Exeter, New Hampshire.
Courtesy
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Eliza Gilkyson
Eliza Gilkyson recently performed at The Word Barn in Exeter, New Hampshire.

Catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again on Sunday at 6 p.m. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud or by clicking the player below.

This week on Live from the Word Barn, acclaimed two-time Grammy nominee singer-songwriter Eliza Gilkyson performs an intimate set in the Word Barn Meadow. Eliza’s lyrics and storytelling plunges right into the heart of the personal and political. It’s honest, stark, moving, and stubbornly hopeful.

Eliza plays songs from her latest album, "Dark Ages," and audience favorites from her deep catalog.

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week so you can bring the show straight to your couch — or take it with you in the car, the kitchen, and through your headphones. No cover. No crowds. Just great music.

Tags
Live from the Word Barn NHPR MusicWord Barnlive music
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Olivia Comolli
Olivia Comolli is a programming producer for NHPR, starting in 2026. Originally from Massachusetts, she got her start at Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY. Olivia is in charge of programs such as NHPR Books and Live From Studio D and The Hop Sessions.
See stories by Olivia Comolli
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