Your Labor Day weekend in NH: Fast cars, UFOs, and a music festival in Keene
Groove through town at the Keene Music Festival, make a chalk masterpiece in Waterville Valley, or see Dolly Parton on the big screen in Concord. Plus, the annual Hanover Community Yard Sale is this weekend.
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Lakes Region
- Hawk Watch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, at Squam Lakes Natural Science Center in Holderness. Drop in every Saturday this month to learn about hawk identification, then try your hand at counting the birds during their migration. More details. (Free)
- Family Chalk Festival from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, at Packard’s Field in Waterville Valley. All ages are invited to create chalk drawings, and kids can try out an inflatable obstacle course or balance bikes. More details. ($10 wristband for all activities)
Merrimack Valley
- Steel Magnolias is playing at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, at Red River Theatres in Concord. Organizers hope to pay tribute to the late Dolly Parton, one of the stars of this iconic 1980s film: “We encourage everyone to get into the spirit by wearing their best Dolly-inspired fashion—big hair, rhinestones, sequins, and plenty of sparkle are all welcome!” More details. (Tickets are $12 for members, $15 for non-members)
- The Hopkinton State Fair opens at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, and runs through Monday, Sept. 7, at the Hopkinton Fairgrounds in Contoocook. Featured events include a demolition derby, livestock shows and horse rides. More details. (Day passes range from $8 to $14 per person.)
Monadnock Region
- Keene Music Festival kicks off at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, across the city. With eight venues and over 58 acts, there is something for every listener. If you’re 21 or older, stick around for the official after party at Madame Sherri’s beginning at 9 p.m. More details. (Free)
- Art in the Park begins on Saturday, Sept. 5, and continues through Sunday, Sept. 6, at Ashuelot River Park in Keene. This annual outdoor art show will host over 70 regional creators. More details. (Free)
North Country
- The Lancaster Fair opens at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, and runs through Monday, Sept. 7, at the Lancaster Fairgrounds. The schedule includes pony pulls, an oxen obstacle course, amusement rides and many live talent acts. More details. (Ticket prices vary, free admission offered on certain days for seniors and veterans)
- Wildquack Duck Race & Music Festival begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Covered Bridge in Jackson. Organizers promise a “family-fun-filled day in the park” featuring live music, games, a silent auction and plenty of food. More details. (Free)
Seacoast
- Hamilton Movie and Trivia Night begins at dusk on Friday, Sept. 4, at Prescott Park in Portsmouth. Arrive before dark for local trivia hosted by the Portsmouth Historical Society. Don’t forget your lawn chairs or picnic blanket for showtime. More details. (Free, donations encouraged)
- Exeter UFO Festival runs from Saturday, Sept. 5, to Sunday, Sept. 6, at various locations around town. Speakers from across the country will present in Exeter’s Town Hall. There will also be a souvenir shop, children’s activities, and trolley rides to the site of a reported UFO sighting. More details. (Ticket prices vary depending on the event)
- Pop-Up Flower Bar from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6, at Auspicious Brew in Dover. Build your own bouquet with flowers from Clyde Farm. More details. (Prices vary)
Southern Tier
- Cruisin’ Downtown: Cruisin’ for a Cure from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, on Elm Street in Manchester. “For a quarter century,” hosts say, “this event has brought together car lovers, families, and the Manchester community for an unforgettable day on Elm Street.” More than 1,000 classic cars are expected. More details. (Free to attend)
- Labor Day Thrill Show gates open at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 7, at the Hudson Speedway. The organizers invite you to wrap up the summer season with “loud engines, big laughs, and unforgettable thrills all night long.” More details. (Ticket prices vary)
Upper Valley
- Community Yard Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Dewey Field Lot in Hanover. Find new-to-you treasures and meet members of your community at this annual sale. More details. (Free)
- Rotary Club of Lebanon’s Brewfest from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, in Colburn Park. Sample beers from more than 30 vendors, plus enjoy food trucks and live music. More details. (Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 day-of)