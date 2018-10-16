Electrical Workers Union Endorses Sununu For Governor

By 1 hour ago

Credit Annie Ropeik for NHPR

The union that represents New Hampshire's electrical workers has endorsed Governor Chris Sununu for reelection.

It's the first time in more than three decades that the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers has backed a Republican for governor.

Sununu has supported the IBEW on issues like Northern Pass. That proposed Eversource power line would have created years of work for union electricians. It's now awaiting appeal at the state Supreme Court.

In a statement, Sununu says he's "committed to supporting our first responders, creating jobs, and fighting for job training programs that support New Hampshire’s electrical workers."

Other unions in the state - including the teachers and state employees' unions - have endorsed Sununu's Democratic challenger, Molly Kelly.

Tags: 
NH Politics
Chris Sununu
2018 Governor's Race
2018 Elections

Related Content

2nd Congressional District Forum: Democrat Ann McLane Kuster & Republican Steve Negron

By The Exchange 7 hours ago
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

2nd Congressional District candidates Ann McLane Kuster (D) and Steve Negron (R) meet before a live audience at New Hampshire Public Radio's studio in Concord. 

 

Hosted by Laura Knoy and NHPR investigative and data reporter Casey McDermott.

 

 

 

 

Alec Baldwin Urges N.H. Democrats to 'Overthrow' the 'Government of Donald Trump'

By Oct 15, 2018
Sarah Gibson for NHPR

Actor Alec Baldwin was in Manchester on Sunday night to fire up Democrats at the state party’s annual fundraiser. The event, now called the "Eleanor Roosevelt Dinner," used to be called the Kennedy Clinton Dinner.

Baldwin is known for his impression of President Trump on Saturday Night Live and support of liberal causes, but he has also been criticized for sexist and homophobic remarks.

Sununu Wants $35M More for STEM Funding for UNH

By Oct 4, 2018
josh rogers / nhpr

Governor Chris Sununu says he plans to push for more funding at the state university system for science and engineering education. 

Sununu used remarks at a New England Council breakfast to hint at some of future plans should he win reelection. Prime among them, the governor said, was boosting the number of home-grown workers to help power what Sununu expects to be a growing bio-tech sector.

Is Paid Family Leave a Flashpoint in the N.H. Governor's Race?

By & Josh Rogers Sep 19, 2018
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

  We are a week into the general election and if one policy issue can be said to be at the center of the governor’s race, it may be paid family leave. Paid family leave has been a subject of longstanding debate in Concord, but until this year and this election – it’s never been what anyone would consider a political flashpoint. NHPR's Josh Rogers joined All Things Considered host Peter Biello to discuss why the matchup between Molly Kelly and Chris Sununu may make it one.  

Firefighters Union backs Sununu; State Employees Association Endorses Kelly

By Sep 26, 2018
josh rogers / nhpr

Gov. Chris Sununu and Molly Kelly both picked up big union endorsements today in the race for governor.

The Professional Fire Fighters of New Hampshire haven't endorsed a Republican for governor since Craig Benson in 2004, but the union also tends to back incumbents. Union President Bill McQuillen says this year's choice was easy, given Sununu's record on matters of concern to firefighters.

"I can tell you with confidence that Governor Sununu has yet to tell us no on an important issue of ours."

Sununu to N.H. GOP: "This Is Our Election"

By Sep 13, 2018
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

Governor Chris Sununu hasn't always gotten his way with the Republcian-controlled Legislature. Its override of a biomass energy veto bill this week is but the freshest example. But Sununu told fellow Republicans at the party's Unity Breakfast Thursday that their work in Concord -- to cut taxes, reduce regulation, foster educational choice, and boost business development -- will help them win in November.