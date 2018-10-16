Electrical Workers Union Endorses Sununu For Governor

The union that represents New Hampshire's electrical workers has endorsed Governor Chris Sununu for reelection.

It's the first time in more than three decades that the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers has backed a Republican for governor.

Sununu has supported the IBEW on issues like Northern Pass. That proposed Eversource power line would have created years of work for union electricians. It's now awaiting appeal at the state Supreme Court.

In a statement, Sununu says he's "committed to supporting our first responders, creating jobs, and fighting for job training programs that support New Hampshire’s electrical workers."

Other unions in the state - including the teachers and state employees' unions - have endorsed Sununu's Democratic challenger, Molly Kelly.