2018 Elections

There are nearly 60 election-related bills in the New Hampshire legislature this session, many of which reflect national conversations around election…
In the first legislative session after the midterm elections, New Hampshire, like other states, has introduced a number of measures to improve voting…
Newly empowered Democrats are hoping to reverse two recent changes to New Hampshire's election laws before either fully takes effect.One new law,…
In 2018, New Hampshire elected one of its youngest, most diverse, state legislatures. We talk to four new representatives from around the state about why…
Lawmakers new and old new swarmed the New Hampshire State House Tuesday for orientation.For those new to the State House, orientation week is a time to…
A recount last week affirmed that Democrat Jon Morgan of Brentwood beat incumbent Republican Bill Gannon of Sandown by 105 votes out of the almost 26,000…
The final 2018 recount confirmed Democrat Jon Morgan’s win over GOP incumbent Bill Gannon. But the disputes over this race aren’t over.State Senate…
When there is national news about recounts—ahem, Florida—New Hampshire tends to see an increase in such requests. In 2000, the year of Florida's hanging…
The final weeks of last week’s midterm campaign saw a flurry of partisan activity: Last-minute Facebook ads touting Gov. Chris Sununu’s plan for paid…
The so-called "blue wave" flipped the New Hampshire legislature and Executive Council to Democrat - we look at what's ahead after Tuesday's midterm…