2018 Governor's Race

-
The so-called "blue wave" flipped the New Hampshire legislature and Executive Council to Democrat - we look at what's ahead after Tuesday's midterm…
-
While voters chose to reelect Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday, they also voted to put both chambers of the state Legislature and the Executive Council in the…
-
The mid-term elections are over, and New Hampshire Republicans will hold onto the corner office, with Governor Sununu's victory. Meanwhile, Democrats…
-
Governor Chris Sununu won second term in Concord on Tuesday. He beat Democrat Molly Kelly by racking up votes in GOP towns and holding steady or better in…
-
The divisive 2018 midterm campaign is quickly drawing to a close.Over the weekend - candidates and volunteers knocked on doors, shook hands - and in some…
-
If you catch Gov. Chris Sununu at the State House or on the campaign trail, it generally won’t be long before he drops a certain biographical tidbit:“I’m…
-
Governor Chris Sununu and the Democrat hoping to replace him, former State Senator Molly Kelly met in debate last night on NHPR. Joining me now to discuss…
-
Gov. Chris Sununu (R) and former state Sen. Molly Kelly (D) faced off before a live audience at Manchester Community College to discuss a range of issues…
-
In most election years, the thinking goes that a strong economy boosts the party in power. The incumbents can argue ‘Hey, just look at your wallet!' as…
-
Chris Sununu is popular incumbent governor from a political family of national prominence. He also enjoys the social aspects of poltics.You’d think he’d…