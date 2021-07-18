-
N.H. Joins Multi-State JUUL InvestigationNew Hampshire has joined a coalition of 39 states to look into the marketing and sales of vaping products by Juul Labs, including whether the company…
Despite enforcement efforts to stop teen vaping, kids are getting their hands on a new array of disposable products that come in sweet and fruity flavors.
Bills to outlaw e-cigarettes and ban all flavored vaping products, save for menthol, went before a New Hampshire House committee today.According to the…
Officials in New Hampshire are moving forward with efforts to reduce vaping and tobacco use among teens in advance of state and federal laws raising the…
State lawmakers are considering a bill that would ban all flavored vaping products except for menthol in New Hampshire stores. The move follows work by a…
Federal officials are still looking into the causes of vaping-related deaths around the country, but in New Hampshire, schools are continuing to see a…
Dartmouth Hitchcock Health is reaching out to teens and families as part of its new anti-vaping campaign.The campaign, called No Safe Vape, focuses on…
In every lung fluid sample tested from patients afflicted with lung injury, the scientists found traces of a chemical called vitamin E acetate. The discovery is seen as a breakthrough.
At least 135 police departments across New Hampshire will participate in a nationwide prescription drug take back program Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2…
The first vaping-related lung injury in New Hampshire has been identified.State health officials say an adult from Sullivan County was hospitalized after…