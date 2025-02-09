© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
‘Leave space’ in your driveway and donate your unwanted vehicle today!

Tuition hikes planned at UNH as school faces budget cuts

Granite State News Collaborative | By Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
Published February 9, 2025 at 11:36 AM EST
Sign on the Durham campus of UNH
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
University of New Hampshire campus in Durham, NH.

This story was originally published by Seacoastonline. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Another round of major budget cuts are coming at the University of New Hampshire, with the school projecting $15 million to $20 million to be slashed next fiscal year. Tuition increases are planned, too.

No positions or programs have been identified for elimination yet, but college deans are being asked to file proposals naming jobs that could be cut for savings purposes, according to university President Elizabeth Chilton and executive vice president of finance and administration Aaron Howell.

Thursday’s announcement from Chilton and Howell marks the second winter in a row of steep budget cuts at the state’s flagship university.

“We understand that this process will raise concerns, and we are committed to open communication and transparency,” Chilton and Howell’s message to the school community states. “Deans and other unit leaders have received additional guidance and will submit their proposals by the end of the month, after which we will share further updates on the next steps. Your engagement and input remain invaluable as we work together to navigate this period thoughtfully and responsibly.”

Continue reading the full story from Seacoastonline.

These articles are being shared by partners in the Granite State News Collaborative. For more information, visit collaborativenh.org.
Tags
Education UNHCollege TuitionTuitionUniversity System of New Hampshire
Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
See stories by Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.