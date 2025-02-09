Tuition hikes planned at UNH as school faces budget cuts

This story was originally published by Seacoastonline. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Another round of major budget cuts are coming at the University of New Hampshire, with the school projecting $15 million to $20 million to be slashed next fiscal year. Tuition increases are planned, too.

No positions or programs have been identified for elimination yet, but college deans are being asked to file proposals naming jobs that could be cut for savings purposes, according to university President Elizabeth Chilton and executive vice president of finance and administration Aaron Howell.

Thursday’s announcement from Chilton and Howell marks the second winter in a row of steep budget cuts at the state’s flagship university.

“We understand that this process will raise concerns, and we are committed to open communication and transparency,” Chilton and Howell’s message to the school community states. “Deans and other unit leaders have received additional guidance and will submit their proposals by the end of the month, after which we will share further updates on the next steps. Your engagement and input remain invaluable as we work together to navigate this period thoughtfully and responsibly.”

