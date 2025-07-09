10 things to do in NH this weekend: Line dancing, 'Beauty & the Beast', and a mountaintop BBQ

Plus: Create your own herb-infused honey.

North Country

Aloha at the Summit - Mountaintop BBQ from 4 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 12 at Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway. Celebrate summer island-style with a pig roast, tropical drinks, and Hawaiian-inspired sides while enjoying live music and panoramic summit views. More details. ($39 for children, $65 for adults)

Judy Collins is performing at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 12 in Bethlehem. Enjoy the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter in the historic Colonial Theatre. This show will be emceed by NHPR’s Kate McNally, host of The Folk Show, as she celebrates 30 years on the air. More details. (Tickets start at $63)

Upper Valley

Music and Pizza Night from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 11, at the Robie Farm in Piermont. Enjoy live music on the farm with a slice of Greenhouse Pizza. Bring your own chair and beverages to this free night out. Bring your reusable bags and check out the farm store while you’re there! More details. (Free)

Lakes Region

Weed Watchers Training Day from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 13 in Holderness. Meet up at Squam Lakes Association and enjoy a day volunteering on the lake learning how to identify aquatic invasive species. Help build the weed watcher network and stop invasive species from blooming across NH. More details. (Free, volunteer opportunity)

Create your own Herb-Infused & Creamed Honey at 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 12 at Prescott Farm in Laconia. Participants will learn the benefits of honey, harvest their own from the Prescott Farm bees, and make both herb-infused and creamed honey to bring home. Participants must be 16+ years old. More details. ($20 for members; $35 for non-members.)

Bonus: Saturday, July 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Prescott Farm, enjoy as Fireflies Light Up The Sky! All are welcome to learn a bit more about fireflies, explore their unique qualities, and watch them glow. More details . (Free for members; $15 for non-members.)

Merrimack Valley

Enjoy The Tale of Peter Rabbit from 1:15 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Friday, July 11 and Saturday, July 12 at Petals in the Pines in Canterbury. After an in-the-garden reading of the classic book, families can participate in seed starting, sketching, games, and more. Guests are encouraged to dress up to fit the theme of Peter Rabbit. Light refreshments are included. This event is rain or shine. More details. ($7 for children; $5 for adults)

Southern Tier

Art Walk in the Garden from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 12 at New Hampshire Audubon’s Massabesic Center in Auburn. This free event showcases the newly installed All Persons Trail that winds through gardens and sanctuary fields. Artwork will be available for viewing along the trail, with some pieces available for purchase. Proceeds from art sales support NH Audubon. A guided tour will start at 1 p.m. More details. (Free)

Seacoast

July Line Dancing with 603 Line Dance at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 11 at the Rockingham Ballroom in Newmarket. The evening starts with fun, beginner friendly line dance lessons at 8 p.m. and then open dancing for the remainder. All ages and levels of dancers are welcome. More details. ($15 for entry)

Colonial Field Day from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, July 12 on the John Paul Jones House lawn in Portsmouth. Join in the fun with old fashioned lawn games on the historic grounds. More details. (Free, no registration required)

Monadnock Region