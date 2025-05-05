© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support essential local news and protect public media with a donation today!

Piscataqua River Bridge to receive suicide prevention signs in wake of deaths

By Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
Published May 5, 2025 at 3:24 PM EDT
The Piscataqua River Bridge carries Interstate 95 over the Piscataqua River between Portsmouth, NH, and Kittery, Maine. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
The Piscataqua River Bridge carries Interstate 95 over the Piscataqua River between Portsmouth, NH, and Kittery, Maine. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR

Area mental health leaders are helping bring suicide prevention signage to the Piscataqua River Bridge this year and will advocate for suicide barriers to be installed on the three bridges connecting New Hampshire and Maine.

A string of emergency responses at the high-level Interstate 95 bridge and the neighboring Sarah Mildred Long Bridge occurred last Wednesday and Thursday.

One man died by suicide after he leapt from the Piscataqua River Bridge Wednesday night. A second unidentified person remains missing after jumping from the Sarah Mildred Long Bridge less than two hours afterward, according to Portsmouth police. Then, Thursday afternoon, authorities responded again to the Piscataqua River Bridge and safely helped a teenager off the bridge who climbed onto the catwalk of the massive structure.

Jennifer Lane, a spokesperson for the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, said there are no plans in motion to add suicide barriers to the Piscataqua River Bridge, the Sarah Mildred Long Bridge or the Memorial Bridge.

Seacoast Mental Health Center officials were already coordinating with New Hampshire and Maine agencies to install suicide prevention signs on the Piscataqua River Bridge prior to the three incidents. The signage would include the national 988 suicide lifeline number with words of encouragement for anyone struggling.

Read more from Seacoast Online here.

These articles are being shared by partners in the Granite State News Collaborative. For more information, visit collaborativenh.org.

If you need help:

The National Alliance on Mental Illness - New Hampshire offers the following resources to those in distress:

  • NH Rapid Response Access Point – Call/Text 1-833-710-6477 – If you or someone you care about is experiencing a mental health and/or substance use crisis, you can call and speak to trained and caring clinical staff. You’ll be served by compassionate providers from mental health centers in your community who can help you access vital resources in an emergency. 
  • 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline – Call or text 988 for 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals. (Chat option is also available at 988lifeline.org). 

These articles are being shared by partners in the Granite State News Collaborative. For more information, visit collaborativenh.org.
Tags
NHPR News Partner mental healthPiscataqua RiverSeacoast
Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
See stories by Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.