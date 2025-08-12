10 things to do in NH this weekend: DockDogs, Summer Spectral Social & the NH Youth Film Festival
The 52nd annual Mount Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb is this Saturday. Plus, two opportunities to see the classic play Our Town.
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
North Country
- The 52nd Mt. Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb begins at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16 in Gorham. The climb benefits Tin Mountain Conservation Center. Registration for bikers has ended, but there are still ways to support and participate in the event. More details.
- Tetchy, Tysk Tysk Task, Newsgirl Live at The Loading Dock at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16 in Littleton. More details. ($10 in advance, $15 at the door. $5 for students and seniors)
Upper Valley
- Our Town at the Claremont Opera House at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 17 in Claremont. More details.
Merrimack Valley
- DockDogs will be at Osbourne’s Farm and Garden in Hooksett this weekend starting with a non-competitive jump Friday, Aug. 15 at 5 p.m. Register your dog to compete on Aug. 16-17th. Free to spectate. More details.
- NH Youth Film Festival at 9 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16 at Red River Theatre in Concord. This event is hosted by Media Power Youth. Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for youth. More details.
Lakes Region
- Rumney Art Walk begins at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 17 across the town of Rumney. Artists will be located at six different places in town and two local musicians will be on the Rumney Common. There is a limited supply of Art Walk maps at the Rumney Village Store available this week. More details.
Southern Tier
- Mahrajan: Middle Eastern Food Festival throughout the weekend beginning Friday, Aug 15 in Manchester. Enjoy live Arabic music, kids games, and a full menu of Middle Eastern food. Free admission. More details.
Seacoast
- Summer Spectral Social from 2 - 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16 in Portsmouth. Benefitting 3S Artspace, attendees will “stroll through a macabre market of local craft vendors, view paranormal performances, have your fortune foretold, and Trick or Treat like it’s October 31st!” More details. ($5 admission)
Monadnock Region
- Surry Old Home Day is Saturday, Aug. 16 across the town of Surry. Folks can begin their day at 8 a.m. with a Hike & History hosted by the Surry Conservation Committee. The parade begins at 10:15 a.m. and concludes with a dessert shuffle and BBQ. More details.
- Poetry for Political and Social Change with Charles Coe begins at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 17 in Peterborough. This conversation will also be livestreamed. More details.