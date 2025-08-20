© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate your unwanted vehicle to ensure NHPR’s essential local news has mileage for years to come.

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Celebrate monarch butterflies, jazz or gemstones

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoë Mitchell
Published August 20, 2025 at 10:42 AM EDT
The Five Finger Point trail in Holderness is surrounded by waterfront.
Squam Lakes Association
The Five Finger Point trail in Holderness is surrounded by waterfront.

The 61st Annual Gem, Mineral, and Jewelry Show is on deck in Concord, and the 42nd Annual Seacoast Jazz Festival will take place in Portsmouth.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

    North Country

    Lakes Region

    • Guided Hike: Five Finger Point Trail begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23, at the Pinehurst Road trailhead in Holderness. Participants are encouraged to bring a lunch to enjoy by the water together and their swimming gear. Registration is required. More details. (Free)

    Upper Valley

    • Family Afternoon at The Fourth Place: Games, Comics, & Geek Culture in Hanover from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 24. More details. (Adults can attend for free, with purchase of a kids' day pass)

    Monadnock Region

    • Laughing Wild by Christopher Durang begins its run on Friday,  Aug. 22, at the Edge Theatre in Keene. The show will continue through the end of the month. Tickets are $18 for seniors and students, $20 for general admission. More details.
    • The Evocatives and SuperBug will play at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23, at Mole Hill Theatre in Alstead. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $15. More details.
    The 13th Annual NH Monarch Festival is this Saturday, Aug. 23.
    Amira Provost
    The 13th Annual NH Monarch Festival is this Saturday, Aug. 23.

    Merrimack Valley

    • The 61st Annual Gem, Mineral, and Jewelry Show will return to Everett Arena in Concord on Saturday, Aug. 23, and Sunday, Aug. 24. Tickets are $5 for ages 12 and up. More details.
    • 13th Annual NH Monarch Festival at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23, at Canterbury Shaker Village. Tickets are $7 for ages 12 and up, $4 for younger children. More details.

    Southern Tier

    • Vintage @ The Village on Saturday, Aug. 23, from noon to 6 p.m.  in Salem. Organizers say more than 80 vintage vendors will be in attendance. More details. (Free)
    • Play It Forward on Saturday, Aug. 23, at 2 p.m. at the Anheuser-Busch Biergarten in Merrimack. This annual family-friendly rock concert supports Nashua Community Music School. Tickets are $40. More details.

    Seacoast

    • The 42nd Annual Seacoast Jazz Festival starts at noon on Saturday, Aug. 23, at Prescott Park in Portsmouth. More details. (Free)

    Let us help you plan your weekend. Subscribe today!

    * indicates required
    Tags
    Arts & Culture 10 Things To DoSeacoastUpper ValleyMerrimackThe North CountrySouthern New Hampshireweekend events
    Zoë Mitchell
    Zoë Mitchell serves as the Community Engagement and Marketing Manager for the station. She is focused on working within and alongside the communities of New Hampshire to promote the mission of NHPR.
    See stories by Zoë Mitchell
    Related Content

    You make NHPR possible.

    NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

    Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.