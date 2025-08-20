10 things to do in NH this weekend: Celebrate monarch butterflies, jazz or gemstones
The 61st Annual Gem, Mineral, and Jewelry Show is on deck in Concord, and the 42nd Annual Seacoast Jazz Festival will take place in Portsmouth.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
North Country
- Vistas & Vibes Music Festival begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23, in Bethlehem. The festival benefits the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests. Organizers say you should bring your own blanket or chair. More details. (Free)
Lakes Region
- Guided Hike: Five Finger Point Trail begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23, at the Pinehurst Road trailhead in Holderness. Participants are encouraged to bring a lunch to enjoy by the water together and their swimming gear. Registration is required. More details. (Free)
Upper Valley
- Family Afternoon at The Fourth Place: Games, Comics, & Geek Culture in Hanover from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 24. More details. (Adults can attend for free, with purchase of a kids' day pass)
Monadnock Region
- Laughing Wild by Christopher Durang begins its run on Friday, Aug. 22, at the Edge Theatre in Keene. The show will continue through the end of the month. Tickets are $18 for seniors and students, $20 for general admission. More details.
- The Evocatives and SuperBug will play at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23, at Mole Hill Theatre in Alstead. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $15. More details.
Merrimack Valley
- The 61st Annual Gem, Mineral, and Jewelry Show will return to Everett Arena in Concord on Saturday, Aug. 23, and Sunday, Aug. 24. Tickets are $5 for ages 12 and up. More details.
- 13th Annual NH Monarch Festival at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23, at Canterbury Shaker Village. Tickets are $7 for ages 12 and up, $4 for younger children. More details.
Southern Tier
- Vintage @ The Village on Saturday, Aug. 23, from noon to 6 p.m. in Salem. Organizers say more than 80 vintage vendors will be in attendance. More details. (Free)
- Play It Forward on Saturday, Aug. 23, at 2 p.m. at the Anheuser-Busch Biergarten in Merrimack. This annual family-friendly rock concert supports Nashua Community Music School. Tickets are $40. More details.
Seacoast
- The 42nd Annual Seacoast Jazz Festival starts at noon on Saturday, Aug. 23, at Prescott Park in Portsmouth. More details. (Free)