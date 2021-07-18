-
Public school educators will not be violating the state’s new “divisive concepts” law if their lessons on slavery, the civil rights movement, and the treatment of marginalized people leave some students feeling “uncomfortable,” according to guidance issued Wednesday evening by the state Attorney General’s Office.
The N.H. Attorney General’s office will not pursue charges against members of a white supremacist group who targeted a state representative from Nashua in an online racist attack.
The city of Lebanon is bringing forward a diversity, equity and inclusion commission to advise the city council, promote cultural awareness and provide…
Many classrooms are empty for the summer, but in New Hampshire and other states, the debate over curricula is intensifying.Pressure is mounting from…
A continuación, lee las noticias del miércoles 16 de junio.También puedes escuchar las noticias haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es…
A continuación, lee las noticias del miércoles 2 de junio.También puedes escuchar las noticias haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro…
As lawmakers across the country -- including here in New Hampshire -- debate how racism and sexism are taught in schools, schools themselves are grappling…
A key Senate committee moved forward an amended version of the “divisive concepts” bill, adding it to the New Hampshire budget and setting up another test…
Employees at a Salem record store say they were fired after raising concerns about the end of the store’s mask mandate and a lax response to customers who…
A continuación, lee las noticias del lunes 24 de mayo.También puedes escuchar las noticias y la entrevista haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo…