The Navy has begun releasing documents from the investigation into the deadliest submarine disaster in U.S. history.A judge ordered the release of the…
A commuter van that transported workers in Maine to the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery may be the source of a new COVID-19 outbreak, the Maine…
Portsmouth marks the 115th anniversary Saturday of its hosting of peace talks that ended the Russo-Japanese War.The 1905 armistice earned President…
Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Will 3D Print Coronavirus Test SwabsThe Portsmouth Naval Shipyard will help the Army manufacture thousands of COVID-19 diagnostic test swabs.The facility in Kittery, Maine will 3D print up…
As relations between the United States and Iran remain tense, New Hampshire's military personnel and veterans are also considering the implications for…
A new study points to a range of options for easing traffic and improving economic development around the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.The land use study was…
A new government report says the Navy will need to spend billions more in the next 20 years to maintain its aging shipyards, including at Portsmouth.The…
A New Hampshire company has won a nearly $60 million contract to build a new facility at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine.Maine Sen. Susan…
The country’s oldest continuously operated shipyard has a new commander. On Friday, Captain Daniel Ettlich took control of the 219-year old Portsmouth…
The University of New Hampshire has announced that it is officially partnering with the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.The partnership will make it easier for…