© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
**ALL GIFTS TO NHPR TODAY WILL UNLOCK $100! MAKE A POWERFUL IMPACT NOW.**

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard exempted from hiring freeze by the Pentagon

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
Published March 20, 2025 at 11:59 AM EDT
Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as seen from Kittery, Maine. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and its many cranes, as seen from Kittery, Maine. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

The Department of Defense has exempted the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard from the Trump administration’s federal workforce hiring freeze after several weeks of uncertainty.

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-New Hampshire, announced the exemption Tuesday in Portsmouth at a conference dedicated to the trilateral submarine agreement between the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom known as AUKUS. It was welcome news for the 7,000-plus civilian employees at the local shipyard, where union representatives awaited guidance as the federal government handed down workforce-related directives.

“We think that’s good news for the shipyard. Obviously we need to continue to follow up and make sure that that continues and that we are on top of it,” Shaheen said.

More NH News:

The Seacoast Shipyard Association stated last year that the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard needs to hire 550 workers annually for the foreseeable future to meet the workload demand on Seavey Island, where a $1.8 billion dry dock expansion is increasing the capacity to overhaul nuclear submarines.

Continuing reading at Seacoast Online.

Top stories of the day, every day - subscribe today!

* indicates required
Tags
NH News Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
See stories by Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.