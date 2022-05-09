© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

1st submarine utilizes improved dry dock at shipyard

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 9, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT
Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine NHPR photo
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
/
Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

A key element of a $1.7 billion modernization effort at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard has been utilized for the first time.

Navy officials said Friday that the USS Cheyenne became the first submarine to enter Dry Dock 1 without buoyancy assistance last month.

The so-called super flood basin is akin to a navigational lock that upgrades the shallowest of the shipyard's dry docks.

The system allows allowing submarines to enter independent of tides and without buoyancy.

It'll also support Virginia-class submarines in addition to Los Angeles-class submarines like the Cheyenne.

NH News Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
Associated Press
