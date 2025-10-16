© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard workers and others seek food, fuel aid during shutdown

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
Published October 16, 2025 at 10:40 AM EDT
Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as seen from Kittery, Maine. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as seen from Kittery, Maine. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Some Portsmouth Naval Shipyard civilian employees have turned to Footprints food pantry and the Mainspring social services collective since the Oct. 1 start of the U.S. government shutdown.

Yard workers have inquired about food and fuel assistance in the two weeks since government funding expired, setting up a showdown between Democrat and Republican lawmakers in the nation’s capital.

“We’ve had a few phone calls,” said Tim Jacobs, Footprints’ market manager, about Portsmouth Naval Shipyard employees.

The overwhelming majority of the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard workforce is exempted from the furlough by the Department of Defense, leaving most of the 7,700-plus workforce no choice but to work without pay.

Continue reading at Seacoastonline.

NH News Portsmouth Naval ShipyardSeacoastgovernment shutdown
Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
See stories by Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
