Portsmouth Naval Shipyard unions: Workers face 'lot of anxiety' on possible job cuts

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
Published February 20, 2025 at 11:45 AM EST
Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as seen from Kittery, Maine. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR
This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Stress is running high for Portsmouth Naval Shipyard civilian employees seeking clarity on numerous Trump administration initiatives that could alter the base’s workforce.

“That general confusion is still causing a hell of a lot of anxiety amongst our workers. That is one thing I can say,” said Alanna Schaeffer, president of the Metal Trades Council on Tuesday. “It’s really hard to focus on a mission when no one has any idea what’s around the corner. We will see.”

The Metal Trades Council is the largest union at the shipyard, representing more than 3,000 employees.

Union heads at the 225-year-old shipyard are awaiting word on whether recent White House executive orders and layoff actions will affect local workers. They say they don't know how some federal initiatives may be enforced on Seavey Island, if at all, or whether the shipyard will be declared exempt from some actions.

A federal civilian worker hiring freeze was enacted by the Trump administration on Jan. 20. However, Schaeffer and Eudes James, the president of the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers (IFPTE), Local 4 at the shipyard, both said they have been told it is not being implemented at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

Continue reading at SeacoastOnline.

