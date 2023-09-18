© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard economic impact estimated at $1.4 Billion

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
Published September 18, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT
The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as seen from Peirce Island in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR
The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as seen from Peirce Island in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard's economic impact swelled to over $1.4 billion last year, a record high for the military installation despite a slight civilian payroll decrease.

The Seacoast Shipyard Association, an advocacy group that helped save the shipyard from closure by the federal government in 2005, unveiled its annual economic impact report Thursday. The impact in 2022 was $1,457,952,317, a 10.2% year-over-year increase, according to the report.

The Seacoast Shipyard Association calculates economic impact as the combined total of civilian employee payroll, military payroll, the cost of purchased goods and services and contracted services.

In 2021, the shipyard’s economic impact was a little more than $1.32 billion. In 2020, it was nearly $948 million at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Continue reading on Seacoastonline.

