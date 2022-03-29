Maine, N.H. lawmakers form caucus to support Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, 3 other shipyards

Members of Maine and New Hampshire's congressional delegation are part of a new caucus to support America's public shipyards.

U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., and Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, helped launch the bipartisan Public Shipyard Caucus on Friday.

The congressional delegations have a history of joining forces to advocate for the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, which is the nation's oldest continuously operating Navy yard.

The caucus is focused on the country's four public shipyards: Portsmouth, the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Virginia, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Washington, and Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermedia Facility in Hawaii.

NHPR's Dan Tuohy contributed to this report.