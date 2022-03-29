© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Politics

Maine, N.H. lawmakers form caucus to support Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, 3 other shipyards

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Staff & Wire Report
Published March 29, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT
NHPR photo: Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as seen from Kittery, Maine
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as seen from Kittery, Maine

Members of Maine and New Hampshire's congressional delegation are part of a new caucus to support America's public shipyards.

U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., and Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, helped launch the bipartisan Public Shipyard Caucus on Friday.

The congressional delegations have a history of joining forces to advocate for the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, which is the nation's oldest continuously operating Navy yard.

The caucus is focused on the country's four public shipyards: Portsmouth, the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Virginia, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Washington, and Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermedia Facility in Hawaii.

NHPR's Dan Tuohy contributed to this report.

Politics Portsmouth Naval ShipyardSeacoastMaine
