River Valley Community College is developing a new program to train licensed practical nurses.The LPN program would be offered at the Lebanon and Keene…
Governor Sununu Proposes $24 Million to Boost N.H.'s Healthcare WorkforceGovernor Sununu unveiled a $24 million plan on Tuesday to tackle New Hampshire's nursing shortage.The Governor says he expects a major surplus in state…
New rules on the certification of school nurses are causing a stir.Last year, lawmakers passed a bill that tightens the requirements for who can work as a…
Belknap County Nursing Home Employees Vote Down Labor DealBelknap County Nursing Home employees have voted down a proposed labor agreement.Chapter president Tanya Phillips says the proposal from the Belknap…
LexiGerkin is 14 years old. She has a number of complex disabilities and medical conditions, and she’s been without nursing for four months. And Lexi’s…
Dept. of Education to Boost Resources for N.H. School NursesSchool nurses in New Hampshire are getting more help to do their jobs.The Department of Education recently announced it is increasing efforts to provide…