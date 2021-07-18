Manchester Schools

-
The debate over so-called "divisive concepts" has been a large focus of the state budget process this year. The New Hampshire Senate passed their version…
A continuación, lee las noticias del miércoles 2 de junio.También puedes escuchar las noticias haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro…
A continuación, pueden leer las noticias del martes 21 de Julio.También las puedes escuchar haciendo click en el siguiente audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es…
N.H. Districts Begin Adopting Reopening Plans; Manchester Mandates Masks For All StudentsA week after Gov. Chris Sununu issued statewide school reopening guidelines, local school boards are fielding safety concerns from teachers and parents as…
A continuación, pueden leer las noticias del lunes 20 de julio.También las puedes escuchar haciendo click en el siguiente audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es…
The Manchester School Board unanimously approved a resolution in June promising the district's staff and policies will change to reflect the city's…
Manchester School Board To Clarify Privacy Policies After Email ControversyThe Manchester School Board is considering clarifying its policies to prevent board members from using the school district listserv to contact…
The Manchester School District says a student was arrested last Friday for making threats on social media about school shootings.Superintendent Bolgen…
The Manchester school board has extended the contract of superintendent Bolgen Vargas.Vargas took over the leadership of the state’s largest school…
The Manchester School District is planning to dramatically redesign the student experience at one of its high schools.The details are yet to be worked…